Ocean Blue Gallery
Artist Tom Everhart, known for his paintings of Charles Schulz-influenced art will present his recent work at the Ocean Blue Gallery, beginning Wednesday, March 1.
Everhart painted under the influence of and was educated by legendary Peanuts creator Schulz, who encouraged Everhart to carry forward his comic strip creations to the fine art form.
Everhart’s Peanuts related work went on to show in gallery and museum shows around the world, including the Louvre in Paris. Charles Schulz said of Everhart and his work; “Tom makes me feel better about what I do than almost anyone else. Especially since I consider him so capable.”
The artist will be present at free receptions from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11.
Ocean Blue Gallery is located at 109 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oceanblue.gallery/ or call 305-296-7474
Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery welcomes the return of Key West’s Kelly Lever and Adam Russell for an exhibit of new, multimedia artworks opening with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.
“Be Still” introduces an original concept from the Key West Pottery duo with an inventive and contemporary twist on the still life genre with works based on their ceramic creations, manipulating photographs of three dimensional work into the process of making paintings.
About their return to Jag, Russell says, “for this season’s exercise, Kelly and I are teaming up for this collaboration, a some her’s, some mine, some our’s sort of thing.”
All Jag Gallery artists can be viewed online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
Art & Music Affair
Arts and crafts, musical entertainment and a day strolling the Key West Historic Seaport await attendees to the Schooner Wharf Open Air Art & Music Affair from 10 a.m. to sunset on Saturday, March 4.
Headquartered at the Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St., the event provides a showcase for artists and crafters from the Florida Keys and other locales — as well as local and visiting musicians and bands.
Cocco & Salem Gallery
Marylene Proner’s latest collection of painted sculpture “Bugs, Bugs, Bugs,” opens at the gallery on Saturday, March 4, with a reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will continue through Saturday, March 11.
Cocco & Salem Gallery is located at 1111 Duval St. For information call 305-292-0072 or visit http://www.coccoandsalem.com.
The Studios of Key West
On Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., TSKW will present the Artist Studio Tours, an event in which artists and writers open their homes and studios to visitors. The tour offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided journey through the secret lanes and hidden alleys of Old Town.
This year’s self-guided tour showcases the homes and studios of eight local and national artists, including Meggie Siegert’s distinctive pink Victorian house on Olivia Street; the “Writers and Artist House,” where artist Rebecca Bennett, and writers Jessica Argyle and Rosalind Brackenbury can be found; installation artist and designer Mimi Hein’s home studio; and New York/Key West artist Susan Sugar’s “Turtle House,” which was called an “artist’s paradise,” by Coastal Living magazine. Visitors will also find expressionist oil painter Scott Gruppe’s workspace and gardens tucked behind a secret lane.
Tickets are $30 ($25 for Studios Members), and can be pre-purchased at http://www.tskw.org or at 305-296-0458. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the tour at Stop #1: 718 Olivia St.
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened the “From a Woman’s Hand” exhibit.
The biennial exhibit of 43 Florida Keys women was juried by members of the arts community including Jane Grannis, Martha Resk, Lois Songer and Cori Convertito, and illuminates the achievements of women artists who have been marginalized for centuries. Gender bias is less obvious today, but contemporary women artists still face many barriers and disparities, as well as continuous underrepresentation in museum collections and exhibitions worldwide.
Among them are Lauren McAloon displaying her newest raku and brass sculpture in her Vessel Series entitled Rock-a Bye, American Watercolor Society member Sandy Mezinis exhibiting a new watercolor piece entitled Emmy, and Lower Keys photographer Lynne Bentley-Kemp with her photograph entitled Vincent Catches the Sun.
Museum visitors will also discover artwork and mediums by artists whose works are rarely exhibited in Florida Keys.
“From a Woman’s Hand” runs until Saturday, April 16. For information, call Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616, extension 507 or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. for information, visit http://www.kwahs.org