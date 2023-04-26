Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery will offer one in its series of “In conversation with ...” gallery talks from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, with artist B. Lucy Stevens and guitarist Drew Kiniry.
Stevens is currently featured in the gallery’s exhibit, “Opposits Atrract” with fellow painter Sarah Benham, and will discuss her new collection of mixed media paintings, full of vivid and colorful vivacity as well as her series of framed drawings on papers.
The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on view through Tuesday, May 2, and can be found online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at the Simonton Street entrance to Duval Square, 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s latest exhibition is “Out of the Box: The Art of the Cigar Label.” The exhibition offers a compelling sampling and interpretation of 19th and early 20th century inner and outer cigar labels, showcasing more than 40 lithographs related to the Key West and Cuba cigar manufacturers.
The exhibit is at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St.
Cigar manufacturers sought out creative avenues to market their own brand of cigars to consumers. Factory owners turned to a handful of lithographers that were primarily based in New York City and Chicago. Layering up to 10 colors in a stone-lithography process, and even adding gold leaf embellishments and embossing, vibrant images sold cigars through romantic landscapes, patriotic figures, Grecian representations of women, Spanish and Cuban symbolism, and lush tobacco fields.
Lithographic companies were given specific descriptions of labels they were to produce, and often sent one of their artists to the factory to discuss elements with the owner. The domestic clear Havana industry used popular Spanish themes or topics on its cigar labels and, in so doing, smokers came to associate any subject even vaguely Spanish with Cuban tobacco and cigars. Dozens of Key West cigar factories produced hundreds of different brands, each with its own label, many of these reflecting Key West and Cuban themes.
“Out of the Box: The Art of the Cigar Label” runs to early October in the Bumpus Gallery.
For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Harrison Gallery
“Our Illusory World” is the title of the exhibit at Harrison Gallery. Featured is the work of Fred Troxel, Rita Troxel, Jeff Nablo and Cheryl Troxel.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com or call 305-294-0609.
The Studios
of Key West
TSKW has opened its April exhibitions in its various galleries.
“United in Diversity” is a display of the work of Horace O’Bryant Middle School students, organized by teachers Katie Holtkamp and Jennifer Franke, who gave their students an assignment to depict the diversity of their own school. Their efforts are on display in the Zabar Lobby Gallery.
Twins Leif and Loren, collectively the Ivedson Brothers, create works celebrating the natural and imagined oddities that lurk in mangrove tunnels and in the backyards of conch cottages, in a show called “Mythical Creatures and Folklore of the Keys” in the Sanger Gallery.
Singer Bria Ansara creates works reminiscent of the popular psychedelic posters that adorned the walls of stoner basements in the 1970s, but with a modern, tropical twist, hung in the Zabar Project Gallery.
“St. Croix Carnival” is David Berg’s show at TSKW in XOJ Gallery. Berg has been surrounded by carnival traditions his entire life.
The exhibits will be on display through Thursday, April 27.
The catalog of the TSKW’s spring classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.