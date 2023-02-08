At the Galleries

Jag Gallery announces the opening of “Lincoln Perry: A Retrospective” highlighting the decades long career of this contemporary artist, no stranger to the Key West art community. First acquainted after hitch-hiking here from California to crew with a boat sailing to New York, Perry returned to Key West with his wife, Anne Beattie, in 1993, discovering that the once rough and tumble Navy town he’d remembered had been retransformed to a tourists’ paradise. Perry was, too, transformed by the light, the endless paintable motifs and the warmth of both the climate and the people, all inspiration for and subjects of his painting for many years.
The show opens on Friday, Feb. 10, with a reception to meet the artist from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The exhibit continues through Monday, Feb. 27.
Considered one of the most significant Cuban American folk artists of the 20th century, Key West woodcarver Mario Sanchez has inspired scores of artists born and raised in the Florida Keys.
The Studios of Key West celebrates Sanchez’s legacy as seen through the work of Keys’ artists with an exhibition entitled “Living Traditions: The School of Mario Sanchez.”
A lineup of Conch artists will be exhibited in the show, including Wayne Garcia, Patti Kemp, Mike and Jorge Marrero, Danny Soldano, Garth Holtkamp, Hector Sanchez and Andy Thurber.
Also at The Studios are exhibitions by Cuban artist Ruben Alpízar, Key West artist Jeff Ware and New York artist Nathan Heverin.
In the Sanger Gallery, The Studios will present “Alices Wonderful World,” by of one of Cuba’s most renowned artists, Rubén Alpízar. Alpízar combines surreal juxtapositions and razor sharp wit to fashion whole worlds within his paintings and objects. In his latest exhibition, Alpízar enlists Lewis Carroll’s Alice in a trip down a rabbit hole of the artist’s own design.
The Zabar Lobby Gallery hosts “Unpredictable Journeys,” the latest exhibition by Jeff Ware, who began his own woodworking journey four years ago. The show is a collection of freeform sculptures from local and non-local woods.
In “Mechanisms of Life,” by artist Nathan Heverin, common objects of beauty like violins and toy horses come to life with polished brass, woodwork and vintage clock parts. Heverin has been described as a mechanical magician and an artistic problem-solver.
The catalog of the TSKW’s upcoming season’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Gallery on Greene
Peter Vey’s latest show, “Summoning the Light,” will open at Gallery in Greene on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Vey has established his place among the American Regionalist painters.
One of the featured artists at the Harrison Gallery is Christian Burchard. For the past 24 years he has worked exclusively with Madrone, native to the rural outskirts of Ashland, Oregon where he lives. “This is the wildest material you possibly could use. Madrone, the trunk, the roots — it doesn’t get crazier than that,” says Burchard.
Working freehand with a band saw, he cuts his simple, signature forms — thin panels to be arranged into open “books” with fluttering pages — then lets the pieces dry naturally or microwaves them. As moisture leaves the cells, the wood contracts, transforming into new, often surprising shapes.
“Bahama Village: Relics of a Fading Community” has opened at KWAHS’ Custom House.
In this exhibition, history and stories will be woven together through various events that shaped the Black and Indigenous cultures of Key West.
In the early 1800s and 1900s, the Black and Indigenous community of Key West was skilled and hardworking. Many early settlers migrated to the island from St. Augustine, the Bahamas and Cuba and with them they brought their skills, education, and culture. These settlers were great contributors to the island’s development.
The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, March 19.
Also on view is an exhibit called “Earthly Bodies, Two Decades of Nudes” by Eric Anfinson.
Anfinson is celebrated for his figurative works and this exhibition will focus on the unclothed female form. Drawing from private collections and works from the artist, the art spans more than 20 years of his portrayal of the human body.
The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 12.
The Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org or call 305-295-6616.
Gingerbread Square Gallery
Michael Palmer is a featured artist at Gingerbread Square Gallery with a collection of his latest paintings on canvas.
For information, call 305-29-8900. Gingerbread Square Gallery is located at 1207 Duval St.
Arts Council Members’ Show
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened its Members Show, with the theme “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members were invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 27.