At the Galleries

Artist Lincoln Perry’s work is on display at the Jag Gallery

 Photo provided

Jag Gallery

Jag Gallery announces the opening of “Lincoln Perry: A Retrospective” highlighting the decades long career of this contemporary artist, no stranger to the Key West art community. First acquainted after hitch-hiking here from California to crew with a boat sailing to New York, Perry returned to Key West with his wife, Anne Beattie, in 1993, discovering that the once rough and tumble Navy town he’d remembered had been retransformed to a tourists’ paradise. Perry was, too, transformed by the light, the endless paintable motifs and the warmth of both the climate and the people, all inspiration for and subjects of his painting for many years.

