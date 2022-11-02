The Studios of Key West
The Studios of Key West continues its First Thursday tradition with openings in its galleries on Nov. 3.
Matthew Leifheit takes the story of Robert the Doll — that of an older man carrying around an effigy of his younger self dressed in a little sailor suit — and reinterprets it as a tongue-in-cheek queer story in the Sanger Gallery. Leifheit’s photographs meld history with autobiography and commentary on gay culture. The result offers a celebration of different relationships and a new take on an old story.
“Everything I ever needed to know I had to learn over in my own language,” is the title of Katharine Doughty’s show in the XOJ Gallery. Doughty’s series of alphabet self-portraits began with an “A” in 1999 and finished with a “Z” in 2017. The complete series shows an exploration of personal mythology, archetype, and the differences between writing and visual imagery.
Marianne Vogel’s fiber art in Zabar Project Gallery serves as a reflection of and response to her natural world, finding deeper meaning in basic shapes through mindful slow stitching and beading. Each piece celebrates the beautifully unusual arrangements designed by nature.
These exhibits will be on display through Wednesday, Nov. 23.
In the Zabar Lobby Gallery, selections from the art collection of Campbell Cawood, a longtime philanthropist and friend of Key West, who died in 2022. The mark of a true collector, Cawood’s home was filled with art in every corner, and the works on display include local icons such as Sal Salinero, Jack Baron and Jeff Beal, alongside modernist masters like Alexander Calder, Jon Kuhn and Frank Holiday. The collections will be on display through Saturday, Dec. 10.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Arts Council Members’ Show
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced the theme of its Members Show will be “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members were invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
For information, call 305-296-4369 or visit http://www.keysart.com.
Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery welcomes a new season with the return of AD Tinkham and his latest series of powerful representations of sea and sky. Forever drawn to and fascinated by that which occurs offshore, Tinkham’s paintings are not merely seascapes, but in a sense self-portraits, revealing that part of the artist that identifies with not only the calm, but also the fury inherent in a storm, and ultimately inviting viewers to recognize themselves in it.
The exhibit continues through Tuesday, Nov. 8. A large selection of Tinkham’s land and seascapes including new works can be found at the gallery’s website http://www.jaggallery.art/artists.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
Call to artists
The City of Marathon has been awarded a $10,000 Art Builds Community Grant from the Florida Keys Council of the Arts for an art installation titled “Beautiful Benchmarks” depicting the effect of Sea Level Rise in our community.
Marathon is searching for an artist to partner with to show the benchmarks of sea level rise in an area of Marathon that is important to the entire community.
The artist will receive the entirety of the grant award for this installation and may request up to one-third of that amount at the start. This opportunity is open to any pre-qualified Monroe County artist. The deadline is Monday, Nov. 14.
For information, email Elizabeth Young at director@keysarts.com.
Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.