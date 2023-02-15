At the Galleries

Walk on White
The monthly walk on White will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Participants can enjoy exhibition opening receptions, artist studios, pottery-throwing demos, locally-made art, special events and complimentary libations as local galleries, studios and art-loving businesses open their doors for the night.
Walk On White begins at the Historic Armory at 600 White St., at the corner of Southard Street, and makes its way down to United Street — or in the opposite direction. Along this half-mile stretch will be galleries, artists’ studios, specialty stores and global eateries.
Harrison Gallery
Harrison Gallery is now featuring Melinda K. Hall’s companion series to Ben Harrison’s musical “El Isleño 1921: The Untold Key West Story.”
The Santa Fe artist’s unique, ex-voto style paintings depict key elements of the story.
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com.
Gingerbread Square Gallery
Todd Bonita and Nyla Witmore are feature artists at Gingerbread Square Gallery.
For information, call 305-29-8900. Gingerbread Square Gallery is located at 1207 Duval St.
Arts Council
“Seeing,” a collection of contemporary and abstract works by Ruth Gilmore Langs and Scott Jeffries is now on display in the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
For information, call 305-296-4369 or visit http://www.keysart.com.
Connections Project receptions will be held Thursday, March 2, at Royal Furniture Showroom, 6001 Overseas Highway in Marathon; on Friday, March 24, at Artists in Paradise Gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key; and on Thursday, April 20, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simon St., Key West.
The Studios of Key West
Considered one of the most significant Cuban American folk artists of the 20th century, Key West woodcarver Mario Sanchez has inspired scores of artists born and raised in the Florida Keys.
The Studios of Key West celebrates Sanchez’s legacy as seen through the work of Keys’ artists with an exhibition entitled “Living Traditions: The School of Mario Sanchez.”
A lineup of Conch artists is exhibited in the show, including Wayne Garcia, Patti Kemp, Mike and Jorge Marrero, Danny Soldano, Garth Holtkamp, Hector Sanchez and Andy Thurber.
Also at The Studios are exhibitions by Cuban artist Ruben Alpízar, Key West artist Jeff Ware and New York artist Nathan Heverin.
In the Sanger Gallery, The Studios will present “Alices Wonderful World,” by of one of Cuba’s most renowned artists, Rubén Alpízar. Alpízar combines surreal juxtapositions and razor sharp wit to fashion whole worlds within his paintings and objects. In his latest exhibition, Alpízar enlists Lewis Carroll’s Alice in a trip down a rabbit hole of the artist’s own design.
The Zabar Lobby Gallery hosts “Unpredictable Journeys,” the latest exhibition by Jeff Ware, who began his own woodworking journey four years ago. The show is a collection of freeform sculptures from local and non-local woods.
In “Mechanisms of Life,” by artist Nathan Heverin, common objects of beauty like violins and toy horses come to life with polished brass, woodwork and vintage clock parts. Heverin has been described as a mechanical magician and an artistic problem-solver.
The catalog of the TSKW’s upcoming season’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Key West Art &
Historic Society
“Bahama Village: Relics of a Fading Community” has opened at the Key West Art and Historical Society’s Custom House.
In this exhibition, history and stories will be woven together through various events that shaped the Black and Indigenous cultures of Key West.
In the early 1800s and 1900s, the Black and Indigenous community of Key West was skilled and hard-working. Many early settlers migrated to the island from St. Augustine, the Bahamas and Cuba and with them they brought their skills, education and culture. These settlers were great contributors to the island’s development.
The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 19.
Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery has opened “Lincoln Perry: A Retrospective” highlighting the decades long career of this contemporary artist, no stranger to the Key West art community.
First acquainted after hitch-hiking here from California to crew with a boat sailing to New York, Perry returned to Key West with his wife, Anne Beattie, in 1993, discovering that the once rough and tumble Navy town he’d remembered had been retransformed to a tourists’ paradise. Perry was, too, transformed by the light, the endless paintable motifs and the warmth of both the climate and the people, all inspiration for and subjects of his painting for many years.
The exhibit continues through Monday, Feb. 27.
All Jag Gallery artists can be viewed online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.