Call to artists
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts and Fantasy Fest 2022 “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos” is requesting artists to submit their vision of this year’s theme for the Annual Fantasy Fest Poster and T-shirt contest.
The winning selections that best represent the 2022 theme will become the official Fantasy Fest poster or the official T-shirt.
Artwork that creatively and graphically reflects the theme, characteristics, flavor and the whimsy of Key West will be reviewed by a selection committee and selected artists will each receive $750, a signing party and recognition.
Artists may submit up to three different images for consideration. Posters may be horizontal or vertical, with a preferred finished size of 18 inches by 24 inches. Artists are asked to include the words “Fantasy Fest” and the 2022 theme words “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos.”
Deadline for online submissions is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/Np7Zb6Eul4XAe08n
Gallery on Greene
New work of Harriet Franks is featured at Gallery on Greene
A Key West native, she began selling her work at the Key West Art Center at the age of 12. A water colorist for more than 50 years, Frank is now exploring collage applications.
Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is celebrating with larger-than-life works from potter Mark Klammer and photographer Sarah Carleton. Klammer has created inspired platters that are functional as well as beautiful and Carleton is featuring two 48 inches by 36 inches photos mounted on aluminum inspired by the beauty of the hot, lazy Key West summer.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is located at 1102 White St. For information, visit http://www. shadeandshutterkeywest.com or call 305-767-3769
Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants.
For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com
Harrison Gallery
Harrison Gallery is featuring the wearable art of two designers.
Parisian Samuel Coraux’s work is a combination of contemporary charisma and traditional elegance, reflecting his passion for art and architecture.
Christina Brampti works north of Athens and crafts jewelry from brushed aluminum tubes combined with cords of varying thicknesses and materials including rubber, leather, nylon, tulle, elastic and cotton.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit hppt://www.harrsion-gallery.com/jewelry
The Studios of Key West
TSKW celebrates the island’s quintessential summer fruit with its annual Mango Madness Members Show.
This exhibition invites artist-members of the organization to create artwork inspired by the succulent fruit (or by anything at all, really).
The public is invited to view paintings, sculptures and photographs on all three floors of the building. More than 100 works of art will be on display.
The exhibition, which is free, remains on view through Thursday, July 28. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.