At the Galleries

Jag Gallery
Works from nine Key West artists are among the finalists currently on view at Jag Gallery’s second annual Poolside Juried Show. Poolside features compositions in 2D and 3D from artists nationwide and London.
Paintings and photography from Fran Decker, Mary Jean Connors, Aase May, Kathy Corey, Chelsi Smith, Rick Worth, Johnny White, Rodger Stuart Davis and J H Allen are on view through Monday, Sept. 5.
The exhibit can also be found online at http://www.jaggallery.art/shopgallery
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6702 or email info@jaggallery.art
A featured artist at Gallery on Green, Fred Haskins has been known as a Florida Keys wildfowl carver. He uses tupelo wood so realistically carved that most do not believe his mockingbirds, catbirds, woodpeckers and herons are wood until they touch them.
Haskins trained with Ernie Muehlmatt, a respected wildfowl artist.
Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is celebrating with larger-than-life works from potter Mark Klammer and photographer Sarah Carleton. Klammer has created inspired platters that are functional as well as beautiful and Carleton is featuring two 48 inch-by-36 inch photos mounted on aluminum inspired by the beauty of the hot, lazy Key West summer.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is located at 1102 White St. For information, visit http://www. shadeandshutterkeywest.com or call 305-767-3769.
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants.
For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
