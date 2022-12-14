At the Galleries

Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants.
Among the artists will be Erika Heffernan, whose photographs will be on display at her studio, 610 White St.
Heffenan was awarded an Art Builds Community grant from the Florida Keys Council of the Arts and will be having a show, “Find Inspiration in Isolation,” with the MARC House at The Studios of Key West in May. After that, her work will travel to Czong Institute for Contemporary Art, CICA Museum, in South Korea.
“My conceptual artwork explores different ways someone with an invisible disability experiences the world. ‘398 Days’ showcases the beauty of Key West while taking a closer look at our unique experience of quarantine on an island,” she said.
For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
Craft, Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
The Studios of Key West
Currently on display is the artwork of TSKW’s members. Whether they’ve worked with this year’s theme “Transformations,” or just submitted what they’ve been working on lately, a wide variety of media interpretations are offered.
The catalog of the TSKW’s upcoming season’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Arts Council Members’ Show
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened its Members Show, with the theme “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members were invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 27.
For information, call 305-296-4369 or visit http://www.keysart.com.
Jag Gallery
The annual Jag Gallery Small Works Juried Exhibit is now on display, showing works from many Key West artists as well as around the world.
For information, email jaggallerykw@gmail.com or call 305-407-6202.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography
Mark Klammer has been working on a new line of pottery with a California mid-century modern vibe.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is located at 1102 White St. For information, visit http://www.shadeandshutterkeywest.com or call 305-767-3769.
Harrison Gallery
Currently on display in the Harrison Gallery are works by Helen Harrison, Sally Binard, Melinda K. Hall, Cheryl Troxel, Joanne Klein, Jamie Alcroft, Ennid Berger, Christian Burchard, David Wegman. International jewelry artists Christina Brampti, Pawel Kaczynski and Samuel Coraux are also represented.
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com.