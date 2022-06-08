JAG Gallery welcomes the return of Key West artist Rick Worth with new paintings on canvas of familiar local spots along with his popular “Candy Bars” series of compositions on roof shingles.
Since his arrival in Key West over 30 years ago the self-taught painter, sculptor and instructor’s unique and often whimsical interpretations of idyllic Key West life can be found in numerous private collections and publicly, all around town—murals, fence posts, shutters not to mention the hundreds of cars he has painted over his time here.
The gallery will host a preview reception to meet Worth and discuss his work from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The event is free and open to the public.
For the month of June, Salt Gallery will feature “Imbue,” a collection of works by Key West artist Emma Starr, and is hosting an opening reception at the gallery on from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10.
Starr’s work will be on display at the gallery from June 1 to 30. For information, call 305-517-6088 or visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com Salt Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St.
The Studios of Key West
TSKW celebrates the island’s quintessential summer fruit with its annual Mango Madness Members’ Show.
This exhibition invites artist-members of the organization to create artwork inspired by the succulent fruit (or by anything at all, really).
The public is invited to view paintings, sculptures and photographs on all three floors of the building. More than 100 works of art will be on display.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, remains on view through Thursday, July 28. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Collections Key West
Collections Key West will host an Aloha Show & Sale through June.
As an enticement, the gallery is offering 20% off all artworks in gallery through the month of June and into July.