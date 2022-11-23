The Studios of Key West
In The Studios of Key West’s Zabar Lobby Gallery are selections from the art collection of Campbell Cawood, a longtime philanthropist and friend of Key West, who died in 2022. The mark of a true collector, Cawood’s home was filled with art in every corner, and the works on display include local icons such as Sal Salinero, Jack Baron and Jeff Beal, alongside modernist masters like Alexander Calder, Jon Kuhn and Frank Holiday.
Also notable are artworks and objects related to Maya Angelou, for whom Cawood organized a legendary birthday party in Key West, with his close friend Oprah Winfrey.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, with Phil Amsterdam as auctioneer, The Studios of Key West will host a live auction of the collection with proceeds going to the Cawood Courage Fund, benefiting TSKW, the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and the American Red Cross’ efforts in the Florida Keys, among others. Tickets for the auction are $35 and include a welcome drink, hors d’oeuvres and door prize raffle.
The work will be available online with “Buy it Now” prices beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23.
For information, tickets and auction preview, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
Arts Council Members’ Show
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened its Members Show, with the theme “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members were invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 27.
For information, call 305-296-4369 or visit http://www.keysart.com.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography
Mark Klammer has been working on a new line of pottery with a California mid-century modern vibe. It feels fresh and modern, with beautiful accents and organic shapes. Available are platters, mugs, wine chillers, tea pots and covered jars in this new style.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is located at 1102 White St. For information, visit http://www.shadeandshutterkeywest.com or call 305-767-3769.
Jag Gallery
The annual Jag Gallery Small Works Juried Exhibit is an exhibit showing works from many Key West artists as well as around the world.
The only requirements are that the artwork is original and does not exceed 10 inches in any direction (including the frame). Accepted are 2D and 3D works (painting, drawing, sculpture and photography).
Artists can submit up to six pieces for this call. Each individual entry is $16.
Opening day for the show will be Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1075 Duval St. C-23.
Jag Gallery has welcomed Michel Delgado with a new series of bold and thought provoking mixed media paintings in a solo show.
Complex Curiosity explores Delgado’s lifelong journey as artist and human delving into the complexities of failure, self doubt and insecurity as well as those elements of the human spirit that Michel has, in his own words, “been able to squeeze out, aligning body and present, all leading to a sense of balance and power,” adding “it has taken a long time to get to this place; emotionally, spiritually and artistically.”
Delgado’s unique and significant style and technique will be familiar to those who have followed his Key West career at the former Lucky Street and Kent Galleries and The Studios of Key West.
The show will be on display through Tuesday, Dec. 6.
For information, email jaggallerykw@gmail.com or call 305-407-6202.
Harrison Gallery
Currently on display in the Harrison Gallery are the ceramic floral creations of New Orleans artist Bradley Sabin, widely acclaimed for his sweeping installations. Each of the clay blooms — as many as 1,400 for a single project — is individually sculpted and glazed.
Sabin brings nature into the interior, transforming geometric spaces into something living, hand-touched and alive.
Works by Helen Harrison, Sally Binard, Melinda K. Hall, Cheryl Troxel, Joanne Klein, Jamie Alcroft, Ennid Berger, Christian Burchard, David Wegman, and international jewelry artists Christina Brampti, Pawel Kaczynski and Samuel Coraux are also on display.
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com.
Craft, Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.