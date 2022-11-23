The Studios of Key West

In The Studios of Key West’s Zabar Lobby Gallery are selections from the art collection of Campbell Cawood, a longtime philanthropist and friend of Key West, who died in 2022. The mark of a true collector, Cawood’s home was filled with art in every corner, and the works on display include local icons such as Sal Salinero, Jack Baron and Jeff Beal, alongside modernist masters like Alexander Calder, Jon Kuhn and Frank Holiday.

Tags

Recommended for you