The College of the Florida Keys
The College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, will showcase the talent and creativity of its students at the annual Student Art Show in the Library Gallery on the Key West campus with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.
Leading up to the event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, the Mud-Pi ceramics student club will host a “seconds sale” at the Ceramics Studio, located in the back of the Tennessee Williams Fine Arts Center. Student-crafted pottery will be for sale, as well as paella from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Student Art Show will feature a variety of artwork created by students this past year, including pottery, photography, and sculptures. Some pieces will be for sale with proceeds going to the student artists as well as the Library Gallery Fund. Several awards will be given for each category, including the $1,000 “Jay Gogin Excellence in Visual Arts Award,” named after the late CFK Artist in Residence and ceramics instructor. Attendees will be invited to cast votes for the winner of the “People’s Choice” award.
For information, contact Kristina Neihouse at kristina.neihouse@cfk.edu or 305-809-3501.
Walk on White
The monthly walk on White will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
Participants can enjoy exhibition opening receptions, artist studios, pottery-throwing demos, locally-made art, special events and complimentary libations as local galleries, studios and art-loving businesses open their doors for the night.
Walk On White begins at the Historic Armory at 600 White St., at the corner of Southard Street, and makes its way down to United Street — or in the opposite direction. Along this half-mile stretch will be galleries, artists’ studios, specialty stores and global eateries.
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society has announced its latest exhibition will be “Out of the Box: The Art of the Cigar Label”. The exhibition offers a compelling sampling and interpretation of nineteenth and early twentieth century inner and outer cigar labels, showcasing more than 40 lithographs related to the Key West and Cuba cigar manufacturers.
The exhibit will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Key West Museum of Art & History, 281 Front St.
With Cuba’s cigar economy booming in the nineteenth century, people sought similar tobacco-based opportunities outside its borders in order to make financial gains. Key West’s neighboring proximity to Cuba and its tobacco plantations, a mere 90 miles away, was the ideal place to establish cigar factories. By using Cuban laborers to roll Cuban grown tobacco, entrepreneurs pioneered the idea of making authentic Cuban cigars in America. Within a few years, Cuban immigrants arrived by the thousands to seek employment in Key West’s burgeoning cigar industry.
Cigar manufacturers sought out creative avenues to market their own brand of cigars to consumers. Factory owners turned to a handful of lithographers that were primarily based in New York City and Chicago. Layering up to 10 colors in a stone-lithography process, and even adding gold leaf embellishments and embossing, vibrant images sold cigars through romantic landscapes, patriotic figures, Grecian representations of women, Spanish and Cuban symbolism, and lush tobacco fields.
“In the early days of large-scale cigar distribution, cigar boxes sat closed on the shelves behind the store counters, with only simple marking to identify the product within,” says Cori Convertito, curator and historian for the Society. “The cigar industry grew increasingly competitive with the introduction of countertop humidors which allowed fastidious connoisseurs to inspect the shape, sizes, and colors of the cigars without concern that they could dry up. Colorful interior labels became fundamental marketing tools, allowing a brand to stand out amongst its competitors.”
Lithographic companies were given specific descriptions of labels they were to produce, and often sent one of their artists to the factory to discuss elements with the owner. The domestic clear Havana industry used popular Spanish themes or topics on its cigar labels and, in so doing, smokers came to associate any subject even vaguely Spanish with Cuban tobacco and cigars. Dozens of Key West cigar factories produced hundreds of different brands, each with its own label, many of these reflecting Key West and Cuban themes.
“Out of the Box: The Art of the Cigar Label” runs until early October 2023 in the Bumpus Gallery
For information, call Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Connections Project
The Florida Keys are acclaimed for their large population of visual artists, but art lovers generally can’t see works by several hundred of them at one time. Except, that is, when viewing “The Connections Project 2023: Celebrating our Unique History,” a 24-foot-long mural that’s touring the island chain to celebrate the connection between community members and local cultural initiatives.
A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Gato Building lobby, 1100 Simonton St., Key West. It’s the final stop for the mural on its trek along the chain of islands.
After viewing the Connections Project, art lovers can make a permanent connection by adding pieces of it to their collection. Patrons can make a $60 donation for one canvas or a $160 donation for three at any reception or online at http://www.keysarts.com.
Once the road show has ended, donors will receive randomly selected canvases by mail. Each piece is to include an artist statement providing insight into the work and the artist’s inspiration. Proceeds from the Connections Project benefit Keys artists and arts organizations through arts council grants including the new “Art Builds Community” program focused on cultural equity.
For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
Harrison Gallery
“Our Illusory World” is the title of a new exhibit at Harrison Gallery.
Featured is the work of Fred Troxel, Rita Troxel, Jeff Nablo and Cheryl Troxel.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com or call 305-294-0609.
The Studios of Key West
TSKW has opened its April exhibitions in its various galleries.
“United in Diversity” is a display of the work of Horace O’Bryant Middle School students, organized by teachers Katie Holtkamp and Jennifer Franke, who gave their students an assignment to depict the diversity of their own school. Young artists, K-8, responded with works that are joyful and insightful. Their efforts are on display in the Zabar Lobby Gallery.
Twins Leif and Loren, collectively the Ivedson Brothers, create works celebrating the natural and imagined oddities that lurk in mangrove tunnels and in the backyards of conch cottages, in a show called “Mythical Creatures and Folklore of the Keys” in the Sanger Gallery. The fantastical creatures and scenes they create are influenced by the nature, history and mythology of the Florida Keys.
Singer Bria Ansara creates works reminiscent of the popular psychedelic posters that adorned the walls of stoner basements in the 1970s, but with a modern, tropical twist. Works on paper feature indigenous plants and animals in a day-glow palette in her exhibit “Psychedelic Gardens II,” hung in the Zabar Project Gallery.
The exhibition will also include the release of her “Key West Coloring Book,” featuring black-and-white reproductions of the main pieces to be colored in.
“St. Croix Carnival” is David Berg’s show at TSKW in XOJ Gallery. Berg has been surrounded by carnival traditions his entire life: first as child soaking up the annual Christmas-season festival, then training to be a Moko Jumbie — one of the carnival’s dramatic, athletic high-stilt walkers — and finally as a photographer and historian, documenting the Moko Jumbies and other festival traditions
Berg is a Caribbean native; he lives, shoots, and edits just outside Frederiksted, St. Croix, on an old Danish plantation close to his family home. In Berg’s photographs, he seeks to capture the forgotten past of the Virgin Islands as it emerges in the present moment. The photographs are archival in the sense that they seek to preserve and document Caribbean culture, as well as to express its rich depths to visitors and the outside world. Berg has been exhibiting his work for nearly a decade and has been featured in many shows that center on the African diaspora and the effects of colonialism.
The exhibits will be on display through Thursday, April 27.
The catalog of the TSKW’s spring’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.