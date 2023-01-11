At the Galleries

Theresa Chiechi’s ‘Drawn to Key West’ is on display at The Studios of Key West.

 Contributed photo

The Studios of Key West

On display in the Sanger gallery at The Studios of Key West is the “21 Pillows” exhibit of Cheryl Wilson-Smith. Atmospheric nature sounds from the boreal forest fill the gallery, where the floor is covered with islands of pillows nestling clusters of stone-like glass sculptures.

