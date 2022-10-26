Call to artists
The City of Marathon has been awarded a $10,000 Art Builds Community grant from the Florida Keys Council of the Arts for an art installation titled “Beautiful Benchmarks” depicting the effect of sea-level Rise in our community.
Marathon is searching for an artist with whom to partner to show the benchmarks of sea-level rise in an area of Marathon that is important to the entire community.
The artist will receive the entirety of the grant award for this installation and may request up to one-third of that amount at the start. This opportunity is open to any pre-qualified Monroe County artist. The deadline is Monday, Nov. 14.
For information, email Elizabeth Young at director@keysarts.com.
Gallery 111
Gallery 111 is staging a soft opening pre-Masquerade March showcasing “The Wizard of Art” from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, featuring drinks, food and giveaways.
Gallery 111 is located at 1012 Truman Avenue.
For information, call 305-506-1685.
Gallery on Greene
Gallery on Greene is hosting Wayne Garcia’s first one-man show.
Garcia was a student of Mario Sanchez, Key West’s famed 20th century historian/artist. In 1996 Garcia demonstrated Sanchez’s intaglio technique for The American folk Art Museum & The Museum of the City of New York at Mario’s exhibit, “A Fisherman’s Dream.”
The exhibit includes compelling portraits of colorful Key West characters such as El Gato and landmark buildings like La Brisa, once the beachside society, social venue and dance hall for Key Westers.
Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St.
For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
The Studios of Key West
TSKW is presenting “Sea-Level Stories” by artist Jane Baldridge, an exhibition which raises awareness of critical issues around sea level rise.
Baldridge is a licensed boat captain as well as an artist. Throughout her work and during her time living on a boat, she closely studied the movements and patterns of water, particularly interested in how powerfully water sculpts shorelines. Her fascination with the ocean and its many moods is evident in her artwork.
“I am passionate about the planet,” Baldridge says, “especially the ocean, rivers and bays. I have a profound respect for the power of water and wind.”
The exhibition will remain on view through Thursday, Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Studios is located at 533 Eaton St.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Arts Council Members Show
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced the theme of its Members Show will be “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members were invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
For information, call 305-296-4369 or visit http://www.keysart.com.
Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.