Council of the Arts
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a show featuring the artwork of local artist Taylor Hale with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty, 1075 Duval St., Suite 15C.
Hale is a native Conch who draws inspiration from a lifetime on the water, driven by the constant transformations of the sky and sea. He captures movement and stillness, familiarity and the unknown, peace and unrest and seeks to create a window to connect to another world.
To RSVP, email mrodriguez@oceansir.com or call Michelle at 305-294-1117.
Jag Gallery
Cathy Rose, an New Orleans-based artist with new paintings and assemblage sculpture, and painter Aase May will be featured artists at Jag Gallery through Tuesday, July 26.
Rose presents new works of her familiar, evocative and deeply personal subject matter and technique in sculpture, assemblage and painting in this new series representing what the artist refers to as another beginning, personal liberation and rebirth.
Danish born and long time Key West painter May’s youthful memories of museum shows in Copenhagen along with early influence from Klee and Picasso and later the Impressionists, Expressionists and other artists are reflected in her personal take of the world; the light, the dark, the beauty in works of oil and cold wax on canvas.
The gallery invites artists once again to “take the plunge” with an open call to artists for consideration in the gallery’s Poolside exhibit, which will open with a reception on Friday, Aug.19
The call to artists focus includes two and three dimensional original artwork, (painting, drawing, sculpture and photography) with swimming pool(s) or the suggestion of as part of the subject or the entire composition.
The deadline for entries is Monday, July 18. All details and an application form link can be found at the gallery’s website.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202, email jagggallerykw@gmail.com or visit http://www.instagram.com/jaggallery
Harrison Gallery
Harrison Gallery is featuring the wearable art of two designers.
Parisian Samuel Coraux’s work is a combination of contemporary charisma and traditional elegance, reflecting his passion for art and architecture.
Christina Brampti works north of Athens and crafts jewelry from brushed aluminum tubes combined with cords of varying thicknesses and materials including rubber, leather, nylon, tulle, elastic and cotton.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit hppt://www.harrsion-gallery.com/jewelry
The Studios of Key West
TSKW celebrates the island’s quintessential summer fruit with its annual Mango Madness Members Show.
This exhibition invites artist-members of the organization to create artwork inspired by the succulent fruit (or by anything at all, really).
The public is invited to view paintings, sculptures and photographs on all three floors of the building. More than 100 works of art will be on display.
The exhibition, which is free, remains on view through Thursday, July 28. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.