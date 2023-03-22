Jag Gallery
John Martini and Carol Munder are featured artists at Jag Gallery’s “Two for Two” exhibit, which opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and runs through Tuesday, April 11.
Martini arrives with a collection of his signature polychrome and steel sculptures along with new monoprints, accomplished during his annual, month’s long migration to his home and studio at Veuxhaulles-Sur-Aube, France.
Munder, who has been seen in solo and group exhibitions throughout the US and in Europe, shares a new series of photogravures, printed using traditional process on a gravure press purchased decades ago, at the Emma Street studio she shares with Martini. Of this 19th Century technique, Munder says, “I find personal satisfaction working in this traditional way and chose this process knowing that it will add another layer of ambiguity to an already mysterious image”
All Jag Gallery artists can be viewed online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
Harrison Gallery
Sally Binard is a featured artist at Harrison Gallery, which is showcasing her two new works surrounding women’s identity, history and social constructs. During the pandemic, a few women from the Keys and across the country met once a month for a feminist book club.
The topics and concepts from these books sparked the idea for Binard’s series of paintings. Using the rooster as a metaphor for patriarchal systems/behaviors and casting several of her friends as models, Binard’s works are the visual result of shared conversations and experiences between women.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com or call 305-294-0609.
The Studios of Key West
Michael Ross, one of the newest hires at The Studios, returned to his childhood home in Mississippi several years ago and began a series of handmade fabric quilts that take the shape of houses when suspended from the ceiling. They serve as a powerful metaphor for how we alter, affect and influence the places that we call home, just as they do to us.
In the XOJ, 2020 artist-in-residence Sandra Williams displays highly intricate paper cut works created throughout the pandemic focused on the expressions of love–romantic, familial, spiritual, platonic, self-love.
PEAR-alumna-turned-local-artist B Lucy Stevens invites audiences into her sketchbook, plastering the walls of the Zabar Project Gallery in 30 years worth of doodles, exploring her experiences with anxiety, depression, motherhood, marriage and divorce.
The catalog of the TSKW’s upcoming season’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened the “From a Woman’s Hand” exhibit.
The biennial exhibit of 43 Florida Keys women was juried by members of the arts community including Jane Grannis, Martha Resk, Lois Songer and Cori Convertito, and illuminates the achievements of women artists who have been marginalized for centuries. Gender bias is less obvious today, but contemporary women artists still face many barriers and disparities, as well as continuous underrepresentation in museum collections and exhibitions worldwide.
Among them are Lauren McAloon displaying her newest raku and brass sculpture in her Vessel Series entitled Rock-a Bye, American Watercolor Society member Sandy Mezinis exhibiting a new watercolor piece entitled Emmy, and Lower Keys photographer Lynne Bentley-Kemp with her photograph entitled Vincent Catches the Sun.
Museum visitors will also discover artwork and mediums by artists whose works are rarely exhibited in Florida Keys.
“From a Woman’s Hand” runs to Saturday, April 16. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. for information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Ocean Blue Gallery
The work of Holly Weber will be featured Thursday through Sunday at Ocean Blue Gallery.
Weber is a formally trained acrylic and oil painter and after moving to Hawaii, began her journey as a full-time artist, focusing on resin art. Due to the very fluid nature of the resin, each piece is unique and cannot be replicated.
Ocean Blue Gallery is located at 109 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oceanblue.gallery/ or call 305-296-7474.