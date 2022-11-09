Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery welcomes Michel Delgado with a new series of bold and thought provoking mixed media paintings in a solo show opening with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Complex Curiosity explores Delgado’s lifelong journey as artist and human delving into the complexities of failure, self doubt and insecurity as well as those elements of the human spirit that Michel has, in his own words, “been able to squeeze out, aligning body and present, all leading to a sense of balance and power,” adding “it has taken a long time to get to this place; emotionally, spiritually and artistically.”
Delgado’s unique and significant style and technique will be familiar to those who have followed his Key West career at the former Lucky Street and Kent Galleries and The Studios of Key West.
The show will be on display through Thursday, Dec. 8.
The annual Jag Gallery Small Works Juried Exhibit is an exhibit showing works from many Key West artists as well as around the world.
The only requirements are that the artwork is original and does not exceed 10 inches in any direction (including the frame). Accepted are 2D and 3D works (painting, drawing, sculpture and photography).
Artists can submit up to six pieces for this call. Each individual entry is $16.
Opening day for the show will be Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1075 Duval St. C-23.
For information, email jaggallerykw@gmail.com or call 305-407-6202.
The Studios of Key West
The Studios of Key West is showcasing a variety of artists in its galleries
Matthew Leifheit takes the story of Robert the Doll — that of an older man carrying around an effigy of his younger self dressed in a little sailor suit — and reinterprets it as a tongue-in-cheek queer story in the Sanger Gallery. Leifheit’s photographs meld history with autobiography and commentary on gay culture. The result offers a celebration of different relationships and a new take on an old story.
“Everything I ever needed to know I had to learn over in my own language,” is the title of Katharine Doughty’s show in the XOJ Gallery. Doughty’s series of alphabet self-portraits began with an “A” in 1999 and finished with a “Z” in 2017. The complete series shows an exploration of personal mythology, archetype, and the differences between writing and visual imagery.
Marianne Vogel’s fiber art in Zabar Project Gallery serves as a reflection of and response to her natural world, finding deeper meaning in basic shapes through mindful slow stitching and beading. Each piece celebrates the beautifully unusual arrangements designed by nature.
These exhibits will be on display through Wednesday, Nov. 23.
In the Zabar Lobby Gallery, selections from the art collection of Campbell Cawood, a longtime philanthropist and friend of Key West, who died in 2022. The mark of a true collector, Cawood’s home was filled with art in every corner, and the works on display include local icons such as Sal Salinero, Jack Baron and Jeff Beal, alongside modernist masters like Alexander Calder, Jon Kuhn and Frank Holiday. The collections will be on display through Saturday, Dec. 10.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Arts Council Members’ Show
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened its Members Show, with the theme “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members were invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 27.
For information, call 305-296-4369 or visit http://www.keysart.com.
Call to artists
The City of Marathon has been awarded a $10,000 Art Builds Community Grant from the Florida Keys Council of the Arts for an art installation titled “Beautiful Benchmarks” depicting the effect of Sea Level Rise in our community.
Marathon is searching for an artist to partner with to show the benchmarks of sea level rise in an area of Marathon that is important to the entire community.
The artist will receive the entirety of the grant award for this installation and may request up to one-third of that amount at the start. This opportunity is open to any pre-qualified Monroe County artist. The deadline is Monday, Nov. 14.
For information, email Elizabeth Young at director@keysarts.com.
Craft, Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.