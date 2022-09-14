At the Galleries

Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants.
For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
Priscilla Coote is a featured artist at Gallery on Greene. Born in New England, she has spent the last 20-plus years in the Florida Keys, finding reconciliation between these polar opposites.
Coote is predominantly taught by her observations of nature, studying the placement and intensity of light on water.
Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
Harrison Gallery is currently featuring a full case of jewelry by Pawel Kaczynski, Samuel Coraux and Christina Brampti.
Kaczynski was born in Warsaw, Poland and is a member of the Polish Association of Sculptors and Goldsmithing Artists’ Association.
Coraux is a Parisian designer whose passion for art and architecture translate seamlessly into his unconventional pieces of colorful and comfortable jewelry.
Brampti’s workshop is located north of Athens, Greece. She believes that there are many ways to view reality, and her jewelry reflects that.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com.
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
Applications are now being accepted for both shows, and the link may be found at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline for the craft show is Thursday, Sept. 15, and deadline for the art festival is Saturday, Oct. 15.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
