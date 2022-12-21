Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened an exhibit called “Earthly Bodies, Two Decades of Nudes” by Eric Anfinson.
Anfinson is celebrated for his figurative works and this exhibition will focus on the unclothed female form. Drawing from private collections and works from the artist, the art spans over 20 years of his portrayal of the human body. A native of Minnesota, he now paints full-time from his home-based Mockingbird Studio in Key West.
The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 12.
The Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit hppt://www.kwahs.org or call 305-295-6616
Gallery on Greene
Osmeivy is a Cuban-born artist featured at Gallery on Greene. His work specializes in monochromatic linocuts and block prints of animals and nature, often intermixing flora and fauna into blended compositions of the Cuban countryside.
He apprenticed at the Manero Workshop in Cuba and later learned to be a printmaker at the Instituto Superior de Arte, Cuba’s graduate school of arts. He graduated from the Escuela Nacional de Bellas Artes “San Alejandro,” after which the school hired him as a professor.
In 2017, he was awarded a residency at Otahuhu College in New Zealand, a five-week fellowship where he taught woodcarving and printmaking to Maori students.
Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-294-1669.
Gingerbread Square Gallery
The Florida Keys SPCA will be recipient of funds raised in a raffle of an original oil painting donated by artist Eric Anfinson on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tickets are $5.
For information, call 305-296-8900. Gingerbread Square Gallery is located at 1207 Duval St.
Key West Gallery
A Peter Max retrospective, a collection of the artist’s work from 1960 to 2022, will be on display through Monday, Dec. 26, at the Key West Gallery, 601 Duval St. For information, call 305-292-9339
Craft, Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
The Studios of Key West
Currently on display is the artwork TSKW’s members. Whether they’ve worked with this year’s theme “Transformations,” or just submitted what they’ve been working on lately, a wide variety of media interpretations are offered.
The catalog of the TSKW’s upcoming season’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Arts Council Members’ ShowThe Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened its Members Show, with the theme “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members were invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 27.
For information, call 305-296-4369 or visit http://www.keysart.com.
Jag Gallery
The annual Jag Gallery Small Works Juried Exhibit is now on display, showing works from many Key West artists as well as around the world.
For information, email jaggallerykw@gmail.com or call 305-407-6202.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography
Mark Klammer has been working on a new line of pottery with a California mid-century modern vibe.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is located at 1102 White St. For information, visit http://www.shadeandshutterkeywest.com or call 305-767-3769.
Harrison Gallery
Currently on display in the Harrison Gallery are works by Helen Harrison, Sally Binard, Melinda K. Hall, Cheryl Troxel, Joanne Klein, Jamie Alcroft, Ennid Berger, Christian Burchard, David Wegman. International jewelry artists Christina Brampti, Pawel Kaczynski and Samuel Coraux are also represented.
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com.