Harrison Gallery
“Our Illusory World” is the title of a new exhibit at Harrison Gallery.
Featured will be the work of Fred Troxel, Rita Troxel, Jeff Nablo and Cheryl Troxel.
An artists’ reception will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com or call 305-294-0609.
Jag Gallery
Duval Square’s Jag Gallery has announced the opening of its newest exhibit, “Opposites Attract” featuring new works from B. Lucy Stevens and Sarah Benham, opening with a reception from 5 to 7 on Friday, April 14.
Stevens, recently seen at The Studios of Key West with “Anywhere but in My Head,” a compilation of 30 years of self-reflective doodles, returns to Jag with paintings and drawings in mixed media on canvas and papers. Painting intuitively in a vibrant and expressionistic style, Stevens snapshots daily life, often with a fanciful twist and an unbridled, yet alluring energy and chorus of color.
Benham, last seen in Jag’s “Amall Works” show, also observes elements of daily life with a softer, less complicated, narrative style in oil, all on canvas. Viewers long to be part of the chatter in her social gathering paintings or to get in the head of the seemingly stubborn girl in the blue bathing suit.
The exhibit continues through Tuesday, May 2.
All Jag Gallery artists can be viewed online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
The Studios of Key West
TSKW has opened its April exhibitions in its various galleries.
“United in Diversity” is a display of the work of Horace O’Bryant Middle School students, organized by teachers Katie Holtkamp and Jennifer Franke, who gave their students an assignment to depict the diversity of their own school. Young artists, K-8, responded with works that are joyful and insightful. Their efforts are on display in the Zabar Lobby Gallery.
Twins Leif and Loren, collectively the Ivedson Brothers, create works celebrating the natural and imagined oddities that lurk in mangrove tunnels and in the backyards of conch cottages, in a show called “Mythical Creatures and Folklore of the Keys” in the Sanger Gallery. The fantastical creatures and scenes they create are influenced by the nature, history and mythology of the Florida Keys.
Singer Bria Ansara creates works reminiscent of the popular psychedelic posters that adorned the walls of stoner basements in the 1970s, but with a modern, tropical twist. Works on paper feature indigenous plants and animals in a day-glow palette in her exhibit “Psychedelic Gardens II,” hung in the Zabar Project Gallery.
The exhibition will also include the release of her “Key West Coloring Book,” featuring black-and-white reproductions of the main pieces to be colored in.
“St. Croix Carnival” is David Berg’s show at TSKW in XOJ Gallery. Berg has been surrounded by carnival traditions his entire life: first as child soaking up the annual Christmas-season festival, then training to be a Moko Jumbie — one of the carnival’s dramatic, athletic high-stilt walkers — and finally as a photographer and historian, documenting the Moko Jumbies and other festival traditions
Berg is a Caribbean native; he lives, shoots, and edits just outside Frederiksted, St. Croix, on an old Danish plantation close to his family home. In Berg’s photographs, he seeks to capture the forgotten past of the Virgin Islands as it emerges in the present moment. The photographs are archival in the sense that they seek to preserve and document Caribbean culture, as well as to express its rich depths to visitors and the outside world. Berg has been exhibiting his work for nearly a decade and has been featured in many shows that center on the African diaspora and the effects of colonialism.
The exhibits will be on display through Thursday, April 27.
The catalog of the TSKW’s spring’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened the “From a Woman’s Hand” exhibit.
The biennial exhibit of 43 Florida Keys women was juried by members of the arts community including Jane Grannis, Martha Resk, Lois Songer and Cori Convertito, and illuminates the achievements of women artists who have been marginalized for centuries. Gender bias is less obvious today, but contemporary women artists still face many barriers and disparities, as well as continuous underrepresentation in museum collections and exhibitions worldwide.
Among them are Lauren McAloon displaying her newest raku and brass sculpture in her Vessel Series entitled Rock-a Bye, American Watercolor Society member Sandy Mezinis exhibiting a new watercolor piece entitled Emmy, and Lower Keys photographer Lynne Bentley-Kemp with her photograph entitled Vincent Catches the Sun.
Museum visitors will also discover artwork and mediums by artists whose works are rarely exhibited in Florida Keys.
“From a Woman’s Hand” runs through Saturday, April 16. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.