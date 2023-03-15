At the Galleries

Walk on White
The monthly walk on White will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.
Participants can enjoy exhibition opening receptions, artist studios, pottery-throwing demos, locally-made art, special events and complimentary libations as local galleries, studios and art-loving businesses open their doors for the night.
Walk On White begins at the Historic Armory at 600 White St., at the corner of Southard Street, and makes its way down to United Street — or in the opposite direction. Along this half-mile stretch will be galleries, artists’ studios, specialty stores and global eateries.
Harrison Gallery
Sally Binard is a featured artist at Harrison Gallery, which is showcasing her two new works surrounding women’s identity, history and social constructs. During the pandemic, a few women from the Keys and across the country met once a month for a feminist book club.
The topics and concepts from these books sparked the idea for Binard’s series of paintings. Using the rooster as a metaphor for patriarchal systems/behaviors and casting several of her friends as models, Binard’s works are the visual result of shared conversations and experiences between women.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com or call 305-294-0609.
Gingerbread Square Gallery
John Whitney, Janet Mueller and Ashley Benton are featured artists at Gingerbread Square Gallery.
For information, call 305-29-8900. Gingerbread Square Gallery is located at 1207 Duval St.
The Studios of Key West
This month, the galleries are taken over by some of TSKW family.
Michael Ross, one of the newest hires at The Studios, returned to his childhood home in Mississippi several years ago and began a series of handmade fabric quilts that take the shape of houses when suspended from the ceiling. They serve as a powerful metaphor for how we alter, affect and influence the places that we call home, just as they do to us.
In the XOJ, 2020 artist-in-residence Sandra Williams displays highly intricate paper cut works created throughout the pandemic focused on the expressions of love–romantic, familial, spiritual, platonic, self-love.
PEAR-alumna-turned-local-artist B Lucy Stevens invites audiences into her sketchbook, plastering the walls of the Zabar Project Gallery in 30 years worth of doodles, exploring her experiences with anxiety, depression, motherhood, marriage and divorce.
The catalog of the TSKW’s upcoming season’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery welcomes the return of Key West’s Kelly Lever and Adam Russell for an exhibit of new, multimedia artworks.
“Be Still” introduces an original concept from the Key West Pottery duo with an inventive and contemporary twist on the still life genre with works based on their ceramic creations, manipulating photographs of three dimensional work into the process of making paintings.
All Jag Gallery artists can be viewed online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened the “From a Woman’s Hand” exhibit.
The biennial exhibit of 43 Florida Keys women was juried by members of the arts community including Jane Grannis, Martha Resk, Lois Songer and Cori Convertito, and illuminates the achievements of women artists who have been marginalized for centuries. Gender bias is less obvious today, but contemporary women artists still face many barriers and disparities, as well as continuous underrepresentation in museum collections and exhibitions worldwide.
Among them are Lauren McAloon displaying her newest raku and brass sculpture in her Vessel Series entitled Rock-a Bye, American Watercolor Society member Sandy Mezinis exhibiting a new watercolor piece entitled Emmy, and Lower Keys photographer Lynne Bentley-Kemp with her photograph entitled Vincent Catches the Sun.
Museum visitors will also discover artwork and mediums by artists whose works are rarely exhibited in Florida Keys.
“From a Woman’s Hand” runs through Saturday, April 16. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. for information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Ocean Blue Gallery
Artist Tom Everhart, known for his paintings of Charles Schulz-influenced art is presenting his recent work at the Ocean Blue Gallery.
Everhart painted under the influence of and was educated by legendary Peanuts creator Schulz, who encouraged Everhart to carry forward his comic strip creations to the fine art form.
Ocean Blue Gallery is located at 109 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oceanblue.gallery/ or call 305-296-7474.