At the Galleries

The Key West Art & Historical Society is excited to partner with Comedy Key West to offer a series of historical lectures entitled ‘Happy Hour with the Historian’. Attendees will receive a complimentary drink (beer, house wine or soft drink), and treated to a short presentation by historian, Cori Convertito.
The topic for the 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, presentation is “A Man is Known by his Works: The Life & Art of Winslow Homer.”
Widely regarded as one of the greatest American artists of the 19th century, Winslow Homer (1836-1910) has ties to South Florida and the Bahamas.
Born in Boston, Homer began his artistic career in the late 1850s with an apprenticeship in a Boston lithography shop and then as a freelance illustrator working in New York City for popular magazines, such as Harper’s Weekly. While continuing to produce commercial illustrations until 1875, Homer increasingly concentrated his efforts on oil painting and watercolor.
In 1884, shortly after returning from an 18-month sojourn in the English fishing village of Cullercoats, Homer’s art changed dramatically in theme and mood. He created monumental marine narratives and seascapes that investigate humankind’s life-and-death struggles against the sea and the elemental power of nature. Homer’s South Florida and Bahamas images influenced generations of artists and transformed marine painting in the United States.
This project is sponsored in part by the Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the State of Florida, with additional support provided by the Helmerich Trust and Comedy Key West.
The results are in for Jag Gallery’s Poolside juried show. With entries from artists nationwide, Poolside highlights 34 winning “swimming pool” oriented original works from 30 contemporary finalists featuring traditional and inventive compositions in two- and three-dimensional artwork.
This year’s entries features new works from Key West and and gallery favorites Rick Worth, Fran Decker, Rodger Stewart Davis, Kaline Carter and artists from across the country at a preview reception from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday Aug. 19.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is celebrating with larger-than-life works from potter Mark Klammer and photographer Sarah Carleton. Klammer has created inspired platters that are functional as well as beautiful and Carleton is featuring two 48-inch by 36-inch photos mounted on aluminum inspired by the beauty of the hot, lazy Key West summer.
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants.