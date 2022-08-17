At the Galleries

An untitled work by Annie Dillard at Gallery on Greene.

 Photo provided

Happy hour talk focuses on Homer

The Key West Art & Historical Society is excited to partner with Comedy Key West to offer a series of historical lectures entitled ‘Happy Hour with the Historian’. Attendees will receive a complimentary drink (beer, house wine or soft drink), and treated to a short presentation by historian, Cori Convertito.

Tags

Recommended for you