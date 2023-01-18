Walk on White
The monthly walk on White will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Participants can enjoy exhibition opening receptions, artist studios, pottery-throwing demos, locally-made art, special events and complimentary libations as local galleries, studios and art-loving businesses open their doors for the night.
Walk On White begins at the Historic Armory at 600 White St., corner of Southard Street, and makes its way down to United Street — or in the opposite direction. Along this half-mile stretch will be galleries, artists’ studios, specialty stores and global eateries.
The Studios of Key West
On display in the Sanger gallery at TSKW is the “21 Pillows” exhibit of Cheryl Wilson-Smith. Atmospheric nature sounds from the boreal forest fill the gallery, where the floor is covered with islands of pillows nestling clusters of stone-like glass sculptures.
“Silence,” Rebecca Bennett’s installation is in the XOJ Gallery. Her series of intimate paintings illuminate the slower side of Key West, and the expansiveness of vistas beyond the island. Each work is observed from nature, but not plein air, allowing her memory of the scene to inform the painting.
The Shavers Family’s “Southernmost Cyper” occupies space in the Zabar Project Gallery. The Shavers depict the Black experience of Key West from their perspective—a family that has lived on the island for six generations. The exhibition includes the VMFA award-winning short, “Southernmost” alongside screen prints and photographs.
In the Zabar Lobby Gallery is Theresa Chiechi’s “Drawn to Key West.” Chiechi has produced a 200-page graphic novel exploring the pirate magic behind Mallory Square. This exhibition shows large-scale images of each step of the comic-making process, from thumbnail sketches, rough pencil sketches, inked pages and finally to final colored comic pages.
All exhibits will be on display until Thursday, Jan. 26.
The catalog of the TSKW’s upcoming season’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Key West Art & Historic Society
“Bahama Village: Relics of a Fading Community” has opened at KWAHS’ Custom House.
In this exhibition, history and stories will be woven together through various events that shaped the Black and Indigenous cultures of Key West.
In the early 1800s and 1900s, the Black and Indigenous community of Key West was skilled and hardworking. Many early settlers migrated to the island from St. Augustine, the Bahamas and Cuba and with them they brought their skills, education, and culture. These settlers were great contributors to the island’s development.
The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 19.
The Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org or call 305-295-6616.
Guild Hall Gallery
“New Year — New Art — New Artists” will open with a reception at Guild Hall Gallery from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. The event will showcase the work of the co-op gallery’s over 20 artists.
Guild Hall Gallery is located at 614 Duval St. For information, call 305-296-6076.
Council of the Arts
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts will provide a free 6-by-8 inch blank canvases for Monroe County artists and community members to create art for its annual Connections Project.
The theme, “Celebrating Our Unique History,” celebrates Monroe County’s Bicentennial.
To receive a number to for an assigned canvas, visit https://keysarts.com/artist_connections/Mosaic/Mosaic3.html. Completed canvases can be picked and dropped off at these Monroe County branch libraries by Friday, Jan. 27: Key West Library, 700 Fleming St.; Big Pine Branch Library213 Key Deer Blvd.; Marathon Branch Library, 3490 Overseas Highway; Islamorada Branch Library, 81830 Overseas Highway; and Key Largo Branch Library, 101485 Overseas Highway.
The opening reception for Connection Project will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Baker’s Cay in Key Largo.
Jag Gallery
“Minimalism Observed,”, Jag Gallery’s new exhibit welcomes two artists, both familiar to the local art community. Tory Mata and P. A. Blundell’s expressions in mixed media utilizing materials of all sorts deliver simple, yet complex executions, delicate and soothingly appealing as they are commanding.
Mata, seen in group and solo shows in Key West is a two-time recipient of the Anne McKee Artist Grant and recently the Artist’s Grant from the South Florida Cultural Consortium for Monroe County explores, in her new body of work, the subtle nature of awareness and the unifying balance of opposing beings to captivating effect.
Blundell, who shares his time between Key West and Ontario, returned in November with a small trove of assemblage; sculptural works of found objects, masterly constructed during the summer from gatherings of last season’s explorations throughout the lower keys.
Also on view will be new works in bronze from sculptor Walter Horak.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened an exhibit called “Earthly Bodies, Two Decades of Nudes” by Eric Anfinson.
Anfinson is celebrated for his figurative works and this exhibition will focus on the unclothed female form. Drawing from private collections and works from the artist, the art spans over 20 years of his portrayal of the human body. A native of Minnesota, he now paints full-time from his home-based Mockingbird Studio in Key West.
The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 12.
The Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit hppt://www.kwahs.org or call 305-295-6616
Gallery on Greene
Peter Vey’s latest show, “Summoning the Light,” will open at Gallery in Greene on Saturday, Feb. 18. Vey has established his place among the American Regionalist painters.
Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.
Michael Palmer is a featured artist at Gingerbread Square Gallery with a collection of his latest paintings on canvas.
For information, call 305-29-8900. Gingerbread Square Gallery is located at 1207 Duval St.
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened its Members Show, with the theme "200 Years of Island Life."
Council members were invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 27.
For information, call 305-296-4369 or visit http://www.keysart.com.
Currently on display in the Harrison Gallery are works by Helen Harrison, Sally Binard, Melinda K. Hall, Cheryl Troxel, Joanne Klein, Jamie Alcroft, Ennid Berger, Christian Burchard, David Wegman. International jewelry artists Christina Brampti, Pawel Kaczynski and Samuel Coraux are also represented.
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com.