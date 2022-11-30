At the Galleries

Jaynie Zenisek’s ‘Magical Mangroves’ is on display at the Art Council’s Members Show.

The Studios of Key West

The Studios of Key West celebrates its monthly First Thursday Open House event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, when the lights are kept on late and the doors kept open to celebrate the newest work in its galleries.

