As a way to continue the creative spark sweeping the Florida Keys, the Art Guild of the Purple Isles has opened its second annual Summer Show.
The exhibit is hosted at Our Place in Paradise Gallery in Islamorada and runs through Saturday, June 25.
“About 50% of our members are full-time residents, so this seemed a good way to keep the artistic momentum going,” said AGPI’s Summer Show chair Annette Nina.
There are 28 artist entries in different mixed media in the show. The turnout is great considering that about half of the guild’s members are seasonal residents, according to Nina.
Mary Bonde, who creates large-scale paintings, chose a smaller one to submit.
“I typically work in oil, but on this occasion, it’s acrylic. It’s the only one in my inventory. It’s titled ‘Ice Cream in the Park,’ and it’s 20-by-24 (inches),” she said.
“It’s a good theme for summer. It’s an imaginary place. You know those posts with arrows that point out locations? That is in the painting. I like those. I wanted to create a feeling that you are in a tourist’s place where they have ice cream and kids are always clamoring for ice cream.”
This is a different subject matter from Bonde’s normal focus.
“I paint a lot of nature. I like people, nature and animals,” she said. “I use my own photographs usually since I’m a photographer. I like to go out with my camera and shoot. I switch back and forth from photography and painting. It’s just what I do. I’ve been an artist my whole life, as far back as I can remember. We didn’t have art back in grammar school, and I remember my teacher gave me a big, long roll of white paper and asked me to draw dinosaurs to hang in the classroom.”
Bonde has been a member of the Art Guild of the Purple Isles for a few years. She chairs the art installation at Mariners Hospital’s Tassell Medical Arts Building that changes every February.
Purples Isles member John Vlad submitted a photograph titled “Sunday Morning,” a serene landscape portrait with a waterfront Adirondack chair.
His subject too differs from his norm.
“I do wildlife photography with ospreys, pelicans, herons, egrets and other wading birds,” he said.
Vlad is spearheading the Art Guild of the Purple Isles photography club.
“There’s a small group of us on the photography side,” he said. “We meet once a month and plan a field trip. We’ll download a few favorites from the trip and share for constructive criticism. This group is for anyone interested in photography, from the iPhone photographer to the high-end camera user.”
The next photography club meeting in-person and virtually is planned for June 11. To join, contact Vlad at 305-219-5610 or email him at jvladimages@gmail.com.
The exhibit site, Our Place in Paradise, is located at 88711 Overseas Highway on Plantation Key. For information, visit http://www.agpi.us.