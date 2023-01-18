"Give 'em Hell, Harry!'

 Photo provided

Actor Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry S Truman, returns to Key West for two evenings, Sunday and Monday, Feb. 19-20 when he will again take the stage in the play, “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!”