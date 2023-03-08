glass bottom boat

Ocean enthusiasts and history buffs can commemorate Key West’s glass-bottom boat legacy from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, during an anniversary celebration beside the Pride of Key West.

 Photo provided

Though they might not realize it, passengers who view the Florida Keys’ underwater world from Key West’s only glass-bottom boat are participating in a 70-year-old tradition.

In 1953 the Fireball, the island’s first commercial glass-bottom boat, began operating from a dock at the foot of Duval Street beside the Gulf of Mexico.