For years, John Vagnoni, managing partner of the Green Parrot, looked for bands traveling in this direction from all over the Southeast and would book touring bands to perform at the Green Parrot. Key West was always an easy sell.

New Orleans (NOLA) musicians have always been a good fit for Key West. There were very similar vibes with swamp funk bands that play smaller clubs off Bourbon Street. John started booking talent from New Orleans. The musicians seemed to love Key West and many made friends. One example is the frontman for Johnny Sketch comes down solo and performs with Tony Baltimore. Some became good friends with the Parrot staff.