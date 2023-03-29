2023.03.29 p music depalma james

Greg James, seen here performing with the Paradise Big Band at Tennessee Williams Fine Arts Center, has been making music since age 6.

 Photo by Ralph De Palma

I love Key West history, especially the music history, and there aren’t many Key West historical music figures larger than Fats Navarro.

Navarro learned piano at age 6 and picked up his first trumpet at 13. He graduated from Fredrick Douglass High School and soon left for Orlando, Cincinnati, Kansas City and on to “big band, bebop jazz, trumpet fame.” His meteoric rise ended in New York at age 27. Music students study Fats Navarro’s music today.