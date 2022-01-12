The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation has announced a series of celebratory and academic Harry S Truman Legacy events, set to take place in February and May across several historic venues from Key West to Miami and back.
In a first-time collaboration, the foundation and the Society of Presidential Descendants will partner to present the annual “Presidential Families Weekend and Forum,” in Key West over Presidents’ Day Weekend in February. Centerpiece of the multiday event is a Saturday, Feb. 19, moderated discussion forum featuring a distinguished panel of presidential descendants, held on the elegant tropical grounds of the Harry S Truman Little White House.
Scheduled descendants who will examine the topic of “American Bipartisanship: Working Across the Aisle,” are Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of Harry S Truman, the 33rd President; Ulysses Grant Dietz, great-great grandson of Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th U.S. President; Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of 34th U.S. President General Dwight D. Eisenhower; Massee McKinley, great-great grandson of President Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th U.S. President, and great-great nephew of 25th U.S. President William McKinley; Tweed Roosevelt, great-grandson of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th U.S. President; and Patricia Taft, great-granddaughter of William Howard Taft, the 27th U.S. President.
On Friday, Feb. 18 a live theater performance of the long-running stage production, “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” will have its Key West debut, starring Clifton Truman Daniel, the first direct descendant to portray a presidential ancestor in a stage production of this kind.
In May, Harry S Truman Legacy celebrations are set to resume with “Planes, Trains & Automobiles: Transporting Truman and How He Transported America,” a three-day, multilocation event that will kick off on Thursday, May 12, with a “Whistle Stop Welcome” and ceremony at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum in Miami, home of the “Ferdinand Magellan” rail car, which served as a “rolling White House” for presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. The Gold Coast Railroad Museum event will be officiated by Clifton Truman Daniel and attended by fellow presidential descendants and other dignitaries.
On Friday, May 13, the entourage will travel south along the Harry S Truman Overseas Highway to Key West, where a welcome sunset cocktail reception will take place aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham at the Truman Waterfront, followed by a VIP gathering at the nearby Harry S Truman Little White House.
On Saturday, May 14, the Key West Harry S Truman Foundation’s signature event — the Truman Legacy Symposium —will be held in Key West, where presidential descendants and experts will engage in moderated topical discussions throughout the day, followed by a cocktail reception, dinner and closing presentation.
For scheduling, ticketing and general information, visit http://www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.org/foundation/events/.