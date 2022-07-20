WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
4 p.m.: Final registration for the Perry Hotel & Marina Key West Marlin Tournament, now in its 40th year. Anglers compete for $50,000 in guaranteed cash prizes for targeting marlin, spearfish, sailfish, dolphin fish, tuna and wahoo. Tournament tent at the Perry Hotel & Marina, 7005 Shrimp Road. Visit http://www.keywestmarlin.com.
5:30 p.m.: Meet the “Papas.” Get to know the contestants and previous winners of Sloppy Joe’s Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. Sloppy Joe’s Bar, 201 Duval St. Visit http://www.sloppyjoes.com.
6 p.m.: “Papa’s Poems” and Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition award and reading. The evening begins with the acclaimed Key West Poetry Guild’s annual showcase of Hemingway’s little-known poetry and guild members’ own work. Following is the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition winners’ announcement and the first public reading of the winning story. Free admission. Monroe County Public Library, 700 Fleming St. Visit http://www.hemingwaydays.net.
6 to 8 p.m.: Key West Marlin Tournament captains meeting, reception, auction and raffle. Tournament tent at the Perry Hotel & Marina.
THURSDAY, JULY 21
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 40th annual Key West Marlin Tournament’s first day of fishing. Visit http://www.keywestmarlin.com.
4 to 6 p.m.: Key West Marlin Tournament weigh-in at the Perry Hotel Marina. Tournament participants can enjoy cocktails at the Salty Oyster Dockside Bar & Grill at the Perry, 7001 Shrimp Road.
5:30 p.m.: Sloppy Joe’s birthday party for “Papa.” Former winners and contestants in the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest salute Ernest’s July 21 birthday (complete with cake) from the stage at Sloppy Joe’s Bar. Visit http://www.sloppyjoes.com.
6 p.m.: Hemingway Look-Alike Society scholarship presentations. The society is to announce the winners of its annual scholarships for Florida Keys students. Onstage at Sloppy Joe’s Bar. Visit http://www.papalookalikes.com.
6:30 p.m.: Sloppy Joe’s 41st annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, first preliminary round, to be judged by former contest winners. Sloppy Joe’s Bar. $35 entry fee. Free to watch. Visit http://www.sloppyjoes.com.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 40th annual Key West Marlin Tournament’s second day of fishing.
4 to 6 p.m.: Key West Marlin Tournament weigh-in at the Perry Hotel Marina. Tournament participants can enjoy cocktails at the Salty Oyster Dockside Bar & Grill at the Perry.
6:30 p.m.: Sloppy Joe’s 41st annual Hemingway® Look-Alike Contest, second preliminary round, to be judged by former contest winners. Sloppy Joe’s Bar. $35 entry fee. Free to watch.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 40th annual Key West Marlin Tournament’s final day of fishing.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Caribbean Street Fair presented by Literacy Volunteers of America–Monroe County. Several blocks of Key West’s famed Duval Street are closed to vehicular traffic and transformed into an open-air island market with art, crafts, jewelry, tropical clothing, food, beverages and much more. Proceeds benefit Literacy Volunteers of America–Monroe. Email info@lva-monroe.org.
Noon: Photos with “Papas.” Look-alikes provide a photo opportunity for fans. Greene Street outside Sloppy Joe’s. Visit http://www.sloppyjoes.com.
1 p.m.: Running of the Bulls. A festival tradition, this wacky event is sponsored by Sloppy Joe’s Bar and features Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winners and entrants, and a breed of man-made “bull” found only in Key West. The fun starts on Greene Street outside Sloppy Joe’s. Visit http://www.sloppyjoes.com.
3 to 5 p.m.: Key West Marlin Tournament weigh-in at the Perry Hotel Marina.
3 to 7 p.m.: Hemingway 5k Sunset Run/Walk and Paddleboard Race registration. Register and pick up race packets for the popular run and paddleboard challenge. Outside Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. $65 entry fee for run/walk; $65 entry fee for paddleboard race. Visit http://www.keywesthalfmarathon.com.
5:30 p.m.: Paddleboard Race begins. Competitors follow a 3-mile Atlantic Ocean course that begins and ends at Key West’s Southernmost Beach, 1405 Duval St. Visit http://www.keywesthalfmarathon.com.
6:30 p.m.: Key West Marlin Tournament awards banquet and silent auction. Cocktails and silent auction are set for 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and awards presentations at 7:30 p.m. Open to tournament participants and their guests only. Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel, 3841 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
6:30 p.m.: Sloppy Joe’s 41st annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, final round, to be judged by former contest winners. Sloppy Joe’s Bar. Free to watch.
7:30 p.m.: Hemingway 5k Sunset Run/Walk. Racers start at the Southernmost Point in the continental United States at Whitehead and South streets and proceed through Old Town Key West. Visit http://www.keywesthalfmarathon.com.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: “Hemingway Collection” museum day at the Custom House. Discover rare artifacts and memorabilia from Hemingway’s life, a full-size bronze of the author and 59 original pen-and-ink drawings by famed marine wildlife artist Guy Harvey that provide a visual narrative to Hemingway’s novel, “The Old Man and the Sea.” Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. Free entry to those who mention Hemingway Days at the admission desk. Visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Schedule is preliminary and subject to change.