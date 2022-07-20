WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

4 p.m.: Final registration for the Perry Hotel & Marina Key West Marlin Tournament, now in its 40th year. Anglers compete for $50,000 in guaranteed cash prizes for targeting marlin, spearfish, sailfish, dolphin fish, tuna and wahoo. Tournament tent at the Perry Hotel & Marina, 7005 Shrimp Road. Visit http://www.keywestmarlin.com.