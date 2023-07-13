Ernest Hemingway fans can celebrate the late author’s literary accomplishments and colorful Key West lifestyle Tuesday through Sunday, July 18-23. The annual Hemingway Days festivities salute the legacy of the Nobel Prize winner who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.

Events include the famed Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, presentations and a walking tour covering aspects of the author’s Key West years, the tongue-in-cheek “Running of the Bulls,” a reading of his little-known poetry and a commemoration of his July 21 birthday, running and paddleboarding challenges that salute Hemingway’s sporting lifestyle, an exuberant street fair and a high-stakes three-day marlin tournament that recalls his passion for Florida Keys angling.

Tags

Recommended for you