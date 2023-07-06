Former Hemingway look-alike winners and current contestants parade manmade bulls in Old Town Key West during last year’s annual Hemingway Days celebration. The ‘Running of the Bulls’ is one of the many events in the Southernmost City honoring the famed author, whose birthday is July 21.
The annual Running of the Bulls, one of many events during the Hemingway Days celebration, kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the corner of Greene and Duval streets.
Ernest Hemingway fans can celebrate the late author’s literary accomplishments and colorful Key West lifestyle Tuesday through Sunday, July 18-23. The annual Hemingway Days festivities salute the legacy of the Nobel Prize winner who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.
Events include the famed Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, presentations and a walking tour covering aspects of the author’s Key West years, the tongue-in-cheek “Running of the Bulls,” a reading of his little-known poetry and a commemoration of his July 21 birthday, running and paddleboarding challenges that salute Hemingway’s sporting lifestyle, an exuberant street fair and a high-stakes three-day marlin tournament that recalls his passion for Florida Keys angling.