The Red Barn has opened “Hurricane Diane,” an unconventional new comedy from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George, where the Greek god Dionysus returns to the modern world disguised as the butch gardener Diane, whose secret mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the Earth to its natural state.
The play features a who’s who of Key West women, including Erin McKenna, Caroline Taylor, Susannah Wells, Jessica Miano Kruel and Lauren Thompson. It is directed by Red Barn artistic director, Joy Hawkins.
George launches her play right from “Lights Up.” We meet Dionysus immediately, though not as we might expect. He has morphed into a rabble-rousing lesbian gardener from Vermont named Diane, and she’s chosen four suburban New Jersey housewives to join his efforts at reclaiming the natural beauty of the planet.
The women all live on a cul-de-sac in flood-prone Red Bank, New Jersey in identical cookie-cutter houses. Into this coffee klatch comes lesbian landscape gardener Diane, livid at humanity for “despoiling the green earth that gave you life.” She has great plans — not the least of which involve indulging her Dionysian proclivities — and she’s going to begin right here, right now.
Will Diane be able to enlist them all? Will this diverse band of suburban women be inspired by the appetites of their divine visitor to unleash their wildness to help the battered planet? Maybe. Maybe not.
“Hurricane Diane runs through Saturday, April 16.
“How To Eat Like a Child and Other Lessons in Not Being Grown Up,” will close the season with a run from Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1. The show, based on a book by Nora Ephron, features young actors and is a hilarious romp through the joys and sorrows of being a child.
