The final concert of Key West Impromptu Concerts season will feature the Canadian Brass at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at St. Paul’s Church, in a program which features classical to pop music.
The Canadian Brass has been around since 1970. One of its founders, tuba player Chuck Daellenbach, is still in the ensemble, which by now has an international reputation as one of the most popular brass groups in the world.
The ensemble has developed a uniquely engaging stage presence and rapport with audiences. Its varied repertoire features brass standards as well as a wide-ranging library of original arrangements. These include the works of Renaissance and Baroque masters, classical works, marches, holiday favorites, ragtime, Dixieland, Latin, jazz, big band, Broadway and Christian music as well as popular songs and standards.
The musicians of the Brass have created their own musical world by transcribing, arranging and commissioning more than 600 works. They can play everything from Gabrieli to Gershwin. With a discography of more than 130 albums and an extensive world-wide touring schedule, Canadian Brass is an important pioneer in bringing brass music to mass audiences everywhere
Admission is $20 at the door. Students are admitted free. Facial masks are required. St. Paul’s Church is located at 401 Duval St.