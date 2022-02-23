Pianist Michael Brown and cellist Nicholas Canellakis will present ‘Voyage Through the Americas,’ along with Orion Weiss and David Rosenbaum, in a the program the features the unique combinations of two pianists, a cellist and a percussionist.
“Voyage Through the Americas” is a performance that celebrates the rich tapestry of musical influences across North and South America. Curated by Michael Brown and Nicholas Canellakis, who are joined by Orion Weiss and David Rosenbaum, the program features the unique combinations of two pianists, a cellist and a percussionist that will take the audience on a journey through both hemispheres.
The Sunday, Feb. 27, concert takes place at 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church on Duval Street. Admission is $20 at the door. Students are admitted free. Due to the ongoing pandemic, facial masks are required; special 50 Year Celebration masks are provided.
The concert features the works of eight iconic composers. Aaron Copland’s “El Salón México” and George Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture” were directly inspired by their travels to those respective countries. Leonard Bernstein was an ardent champion of Latin American music. The program also includes the music of Brazilian Heitor Villa-Lobos and Argentinian Alberto Ginastera. Osvalso Golijov settled in the United States but his music draws on his Argentinian roots. Samuel Barber was enamored with diverse musical styles, as heard through his nostalgic “Souvenirs.” Finally, Scott Joplin was the master of ragtime, a genre that infused African American, European Classical, and Caribbean influences.
Also included in the concert will be the world premier of a composition by Key West resident and composer John Gottsch, who has written the work to honor this year’s Impromptu Concerts’ 50th Year Celebration. It is appropriately titled “Impromptu No. 1 for Cello and Piano.”
The fourth concert of the 50th anniversary season of Impromptu Concerts is dedicated as the Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Remembrance Concert, in appreciation of their long-time support of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts.