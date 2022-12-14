Visitors to Marathon can enjoy a flourish of Latin flair Saturday, Dec. 17, during the inaugural Marathon Latin Festival.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. at Marathon Community Park, 200 36th St., oceanside, at Mile Marker 49 on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, with a carnival of Latin-infused family fun throughout the day followed by live music from 5 to 10 p.m.