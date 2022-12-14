Visitors to Marathon can enjoy a flourish of Latin flair Saturday, Dec. 17, during the inaugural Marathon Latin Festival.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. at Marathon Community Park, 200 36th St., oceanside, at Mile Marker 49 on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, with a carnival of Latin-infused family fun throughout the day followed by live music from 5 to 10 p.m.
Planned daytime attractions include a colorful assortment of bounce houses for the kids, a rock-climbing wall, entertainment and treats ranging from Latin-inspired food truck fare to cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn.
Payaso Adrepin, the Clown Adrepin, will brighten virtually every child’s day with his Miami-based entertainment troupe including magicians, clowns, games, puppets and other entertainers performing from midday through the afternoon.
DJs will keep Latin music beats pulsing throughout the day. From 5 to 6 p.m., Keys-based Latin entertainers including El Nene Davii, Jimmy G. and Spobarz will take the stage.
After the sun sets, the gala showcase begins with more than a dozen Latin musical headliners from 6 to 10 p.m. The amphitheater at the park will be transformed into a professional, fully lighted concert venue unlike anything seen before in Marathon.
Headlined by Baby Lores, also known as Cuban-born Yoandys Lores González, the performance lineup includes Insurrecto, Lenier, El Uniko, El Kamel, Dayami La Musa, Kandyman, Alvaro La Figura, Poesia Urbana and others.
Proceeds from the festival are to benefit Lores’ nonprofit foundation Somos Esperanza. The foundation assists children with preexisting medical conditions or chronic or incurable diseases, especially those from disadvantaged families.
Tickets cover the entire festival day and evening, with wristbands permitting re-entry. Tickets are priced at $50 per person for adults, $25 per person for attendees ages 13-21 and free for kids 12 and younger. VIP tables for parties of four, available throughout the day and evening, include limited drinks and can be reserved for $500.