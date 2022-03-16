Live musical performers representing Florida Keys jazz, country, trop-rock and blues musicians are to play for audiences from midday into the evening on Sunday, March 27, at Islamorada’s Bay Jam 27.
The day-long outdoor concert, presented by the not-for-profit Islamorada Community Entertainment, takes place at the ICE Amphitheater at Founders Park, Mile Marker 87 bayside, on Plantation Key. Doors open at 10 a.m. and live performances are expected to begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m.
Bay Jam 27’s lineup features Ajeva, a progressive six-piece punk powerhouse band from St. Petersburg, Florida, and many of Islamorada’s local crowd favorites. Among them are the Lower Mat Rats, acoustic guitar musical masters Steve Venini and lyricist Scott Youngberg, The Carousers, The Usual Suspects and Dave Feder, Bay Jam’s founder and longtime guiding spirit.
Bay Jam festivities also include artisan booths and festival souvenir merchandise, cold locally crafted beers and island edibles. Coolers are not permitted. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets or enjoy a swim at the bayside beach. Well-behaved leashed pets also are welcome.
General admission is free, although donations are welcomed. Parking is available inside Founders Park for a $5 donation, according to organizers.
Event proceeds help fund in-school programs and arts and music scholarships for Upper Keys high school students. ICE events have contributed nearly $1 million toward those grants.