Somerset Island Prep will present an hour-long version of William Shakespeare’s whacky, love-filled comedy “As You Like It” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, and at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at 4:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St.
Admission is free, and seating is limited.
This music-filled, up-close, live workshop of Shakespeare’s most charming and poignant comedy is adapted from the original by John Minigan. It caps a two-semester class in Shakespeare performance at Island Prep, and will feature the diverse talents of junior and senior actors as well as recent graduates. The event-style performance was conceived and is directed by Richard Ericson.
Two young royals, Rosalind and her cousin Celia, accompanied by court jester Touchstone, escape to the Forest of Arden where a recently-banished duke has established a communal design for living. Disguised as the shepherd boy Ganymede, Rosalind finds the love of her life, Orlando, who sees through her disguise and falls for her, his future wife. Touchstone goes for Audrey, a shepherdess, while Phebe (yet another shepherdess) adamantly resists the passionate young shepherd Silvius. So many shepherds in the Forest of Arden! All’s well that ends well: A glittery surprise appears at the show’s climax to set all to right.
The cast of 14 is led by Dianna Holliman as Rosalind/Ganymede, Lucas Tarnowski as Orlando, and Coral Escoto as Celia. The cast is completed by Diyas Morgan (Oliver), Lizzie Saprynowicz (Jacques, William), Leonidas Kollars (Silvius), Tanicha Brutus (Phebe), Zachary Smith (Jaques), Ryan James Gorczycki (Duke Senior, Charles the Wrestler), Hayes Prine (Touchstone), Daisy Sommer (Audrey), Michael Grodzinski (Duke Frederick), Aaron Saprynowicz (Le Beau), faculty member Nick Wright (the God Hymen), and Broadway veteran Terri White (Adam).
Ryan James Gorczycki serves as assistant director and stage manager, and Aaron Saprynowicz as choreographer. The fight sequences are created by Mathias Maloff. Admission is first-come first-served.