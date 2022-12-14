Jeff Clark, along with his younger sister Amy and older brother Bryan, were raised in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. At age 6, he began taking piano lessons and singing in the church choir.

When he was older, Jeff read books by Dr. Daniel Levitin (“This is Your Brain on Music: The Science of Human Obsession” and “The World in Six Songs: How the Musical Brain Created Human Nature”), who theorized that humans could not have adapted and built cities and communities without music. The idea of being a music performer was solidly implanted.