Jose Wejebe was born Jan. 18, 1959 in Cuba, and immigrated with his family to Miami in 1961. He grew up loving the waters of Biscayne Bay, and learned to fish at a very young age.

In the 1960s and ‘70s, Miami was very difficult for the fast migration of 600,000 Cubans. Help wanted ads in the local newspaper would read “must speak English” and “must be citizen.” These ads would soon change to read “must be bilingual” and the large Hispanic population would become a dominant force.