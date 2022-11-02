Runners and walkers of all ages can compete in a scenic bridge race above the Upper Florida Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades. The annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 12.
The course for this year’s timed 5k run/walk starts at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, Mile Marker 107.9. Runners and walkers are to travel back and forth across the panoramic 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge — considered the entryway to the Florida Keys — part of the Overseas Highway that connects mainland South Florida to Key Largo.
Participants can pick up race packets Friday, Nov. 11, at Key Largo’s First State Bank, Mile Marker 97. Packets will also be available the morning of the race, beginning at 6 a.m. at the starting line at Gilbert’s Resort access road.
The race starts at 7:30 a.m. for both runners and walkers.
The Key Largo Bridge Run happy hour pre-party is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Catch Restaurant and Bar, Mile Marker 102, oceanside, in Key Largo. Race participants eceive one free beer or glass of wine. Participants are encouraged to attend to meet other runners and walkers and get the latest information about the weekend from organizers.
Limited race-day parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis to registered participants at Gilbert’s Resort. Carpooling is encouraged. Overflow parking and shuttle service is available on race day for participants, spectators and volunteers at Key Largo School, Mile Marker 104, oceanside.
Pre-race shuttles depart from the school between 6 a.m. and 7:20 a.m., and subsequently run from the finish line back to Key Largo School from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Awards will be presented to the top three male and female overall finishers, overall masters male and female finishers and the top three finishers in different age groups. All participants receive a medal upon completion.
After the race, they can reunite with family and friends at Gilbert’s Resort to enjoy food, refreshments and music.
In partnership with Mote Marine Laboratory, racers will receive a free beverage certificate that can be redeemed at the organization’s Ocean Fest scheduled the afternoon of Nov. 12 at Founders Park in nearby Islamorada.
Online race registration is open and the first 500 registrants are to receive a commemorative dry-fit long-sleeved shirt.