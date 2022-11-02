SunriseWithSailboatFromKeysLife082216.jpeg

This year’s edition of the annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 12.

 Photo provided by halfmarathons.net

Runners and walkers of all ages can compete in a scenic bridge race above the Upper Florida Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades. The annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 12.

key largo bridge run.jpg

The course for this year’s timed 5k run/walk starts at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, Mile Marker 107.9. Runners and walkers are to travel back and forth across the panoramic 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge — considered the entryway to the Florida Keys — part of the Overseas Highway that connects mainland South Florida to Key Largo.