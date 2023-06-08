In 2013, the inaugural Key West Key Lime Festival made its debut over Independence Day weekend. Concocted by David Sloan and Marky Pierson, the event included several days of sweet, tart, and savory diversions, including creation of the world’s largest Key lime pie.

Now, for its 10-year anniversary, the 2023 Key Lime Festival is revving up to celebrate the world’s most sensational citrus with a mouth-watering array of festivities across the very island where Key lime pie was conceived. From Friday to Tuesday, June 30-July 4, lovers of the lime can indulge in a full menu of diversions, beginning with an event kickoff cookbook signing and champagne reception at the Curry Mansion Inn with Sloan, author of “Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook.”