Archdiocese of Miami priest Father Gary Delos Santos has announced he will return to defend and reclaim his previous Key lime pie eating championship title, won in 2013 when he was a Seminarian assigned at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West.
The annual Key Lime Pie drop invites competitors of all ages to engineer a means to drop a Key lime pie from the approximately 86 foot-high observation deck of the Key West Lighthouse to a targeted area on the ground, without damaging the pie.
Chas Johnson, left, and Deb Settle, right, both of Mechanicsville, Maryland, prepare to dive face-first into Key lime pies during a previous World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship.
Arlette Rodriguez/KeyLimeFestival.com
Photo provided
In 2013, the inaugural Key West Key Lime Festival made its debut over Independence Day weekend. Concocted by David Sloan and Marky Pierson, the event included several days of sweet, tart, and savory diversions, including creation of the world’s largest Key lime pie.
Now, for its 10-year anniversary, the 2023 Key Lime Festival is revving up to celebrate the world’s most sensational citrus with a mouth-watering array of festivities across the very island where Key lime pie was conceived. From Friday to Tuesday, June 30-July 4, lovers of the lime can indulge in a full menu of diversions, beginning with an event kickoff cookbook signing and champagne reception at the Curry Mansion Inn with Sloan, author of “Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook.”