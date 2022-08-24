During a festival “crafted” for Labor Day weekend, attendees can sample some 240 beers and ales while also discovering the flavors of the continental United States’ southernmost city. The annual Key West BrewFest is set for Thursday through Monday, Sept. 1-5, highlighted by a lavish oceanside tasting festival.
Featured beers range from the intriguingly named Holy Mackerel and Andygator to local favorites from the Florida Keys Brewing Co., Waterfront Brewery, Bone Island Brewing, Islamorada Beer Co. and the Conch Republic B.U.B.B.A.s brew club.
BrewFest’s official kickoff party is set for Thursday, Sept. 1, at The Perry Hotel & Marina, 7001 Shrimp Road on Stock Island.
Subsequent festival events include pool parties featuring specialty beers and dinners pairing each course with brews that complement the cuisine. Featured dinners will be held Friday, Sept. 2, on the Dewey Deck at the Southernmost Beach Resort, 1319 Duval St.; and Sunday, Sept. 4, at The Perry Hotel.
The undisputed highlight is Saturday’s BrewFest Signature Tasting Festival. With more than 55 vendors and 240 beers for attendees to sample, the tasting extravaganza is set from 5 to 8 p.m. on Key West’s South Beach, located beside the Atlantic Ocean at 1405 Duval St. As well as intriguing brews, live music is “on tap” for attendees.
General admission is $40 per person. Alternatively, lager lovers can choose to pay $100 per person for admission to a VIP tasting from 3 to 5 p.m. with passed appetizers from the Southernmost Beach Cafe.
Organizers encourage purchasing tickets in advance at http://www.keywestbrewfest.com and checking in prior to the event for streamlined entry. The check-in table will be open at noon Saturday at the Duval Street Pocket Park just outside the tasting festival’s beach venue.
Presented by the Key West Sunrise Rotary Club of the Conch Republic, BrewFest benefits the club’s scholarship programs and other charitable initiatives.
Events continue through Labor Day’s lively finale: an evening of Bingo at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St. A festival favorite, the Bingo bash features spirited fun, bountiful beer for purchase and the chance for attendees to enjoy a local tradition.