Key West BrewFest is a celebration of the many types of beer from all over the world, the state of Florida and the Florida Keys.

 Photo provided

During a festival “crafted” for Labor Day weekend, attendees can sample some 240 beers and ales while also discovering the flavors of the continental United States’ southernmost city. The annual Key West BrewFest is set for Thursday through Monday, Sept. 1-5, highlighted by a lavish oceanside tasting festival.

Featured beers range from the intriguingly named Holy Mackerel and Andygator to local favorites from the Florida Keys Brewing Co., Waterfront Brewery, Bone Island Brewing, Islamorada Beer Co. and the Conch Republic B.U.B.B.A.s brew club.