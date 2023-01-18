2021.06.11 flamingo status conservatory.jpg

While it can be rare to spot a flamingo these days in the Florida Keys, Rhett and Scarlet, the resident flamingos at the Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory, are usually up for a photo op.

 ROB O’NEAL/Paradise

Visitors can help celebrate the 20th “birthday” of the Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a kid-centric family fun day and free admission to the attraction at 1316 Duval St.

One of only three major butterfly facilities in Florida, the conservatory houses more than 60 species of live butterflies in a climate-controlled, 5,000-square-foot glass-enclosed tropical habitat.