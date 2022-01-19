In the 1800s, skilled carpenters adorned Key West homes with the wooden “lace” known as gingerbread and net-makers fashioned high-quality nets to snare unwary fish. The creative tradition they began continues Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29-30, when attendees can explore fine artisan wares during the 36th annual Key West Craft Show.
As many as 100 national, regional and Florida Keys craft artists are to display their talents and offerings at the open-air showcase, which has become a winter cultural highlight for Keys residents and visiting arts enthusiasts. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Colorful artisan booths will be set at Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park, a spacious location whose panoramic blue-water vistas add to the colorful island atmosphere. The Truman Waterfront Park is located at the end of Southard Street past the Truman Annex neighborhood.
The show’s participating artisans are selected according to a rigorous jury process and craft offerings must be original and handmade. Many exhibitors return year after year to showcase their works while enjoying Key West’s typically warm January weather.
The eclectic items include pottery and ceramics, glass, jewelry, woodcrafts, fiber and wearable art, metalwork and even handcrafted toys to entice young attendees.
Presented by the nonprofit Key West Art Center & Gallery, the free-admission event benefits the center’s programs and helps maintain the historic 301 Front St. building that houses its gallery.