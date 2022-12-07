lobster tree

Lobster traps at Land’s End Village are ‘lit up like a Christmas tree’ at the foot of Margaret Street at the Historic Seaport, one of the numerous celebrations of the holiday season throughout the Island City and the Florida Keys.

 ROB O’NEAL/Paradise

Key West Holiday Fest, the Southernmost City’s annual joyous celebration of the season, is underway.

Whether you delight in the fun and funky, the enchantingly elegant, or all the above, revelers of all ages can immerse in a solid month of tropical warmth infused holiday magic and merry-making. Here’s a sample: