Key West Holiday Fest, the Southernmost City’s annual joyous celebration of the season, is set to kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Whether you delight in the fun and funky, the enchantingly elegant, or all the above, revelers of all ages can immerse in a solid month of tropical warmth infused holiday magic and merry-making. Here’s a sample:

Wednesday, Nov. 23, pre-sunset: People of all ages gather at Greene Street Plaza where it meets Lazy Way Lane for the countdown and 6 p.m. official lighting of the Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport.