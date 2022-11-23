Key West Holiday Fest, the Southernmost City’s annual joyous celebration of the season, is set to kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Whether you delight in the fun and funky, the enchantingly elegant, or all the above, revelers of all ages can immerse in a solid month of tropical warmth infused holiday magic and merry-making. Here’s a sample:
Wednesday, Nov. 23, pre-sunset: People of all ages gather at Greene Street Plaza where it meets Lazy Way Lane for the countdown and 6 p.m. official lighting of the Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport.
Wednesday, Nov. 23, through New Year’s Eve: Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.
Friday, Nov. 25, through Christmas Eve: The MARC annual Christmas tree lot: Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, holiday accessories, ornaments and locally produced gifts. More than 1500 trees travel from North Carolina to Key West and are available until they run out or Christmas Eve, which ever comes first. 1401 Seminary St. For information call the MARC Plant Store at 305-296-9556.
Sunday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m. “Messiah” concert: Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
Monday, Nov 28, 5:30 p.m., City of Key West Tree Lighting Ceremony: Bayview Park.
Thursday, Dec. 1, 6 to 9:30 p.m., The POSH (Paws Often Steal Hearts) Florida Keys SPCA Fundraiser, Audubon House & Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St.; a catered gala event featuring live dance music by Suenalo, raffles and a silent auction.
Friday, Dec. 2, 4 to 8 p.m., Wesley House Family Services Holiday Village and BeLighted Bike Ride: Coffee Butler Amphitheater: Celebrate the holidays with a family-friendly party with Santa Claus, music, crafts, games, food trucks, goodies for the kids and a “Best BeLighted Bike” contest. Admission fee includes Holiday Village and Bike Ride, and benefits Wesley House Family Services. Belighted Bike Ride through the streets of Key West departs at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pet Pictures with The Grinch: Bring your critters to Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, 409 Caroline St., for pet pictures with The Grinch. Proceeds benefit River’s Wish, Inc., a non-profit senior dog sanctuary.
Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Key West Hometown Holiday Parade: Spectators line the streets for the homegrown parade which kicks off at Bayview Park and travels along Truman Ave and Duval Streets with festooned floats and marching groups consisting of adults, children and elves, along with assorted hoofed and whiskered friends.
Sunday, Dec. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., Pet Pictures with Santa: Pack up Fifi and Fido and delight in Pet Pictures with Santa at the Christmas tree at the foot of William Street at the Key West Bight Marina. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Keys.
Dec. 7-11, “Nutcracker Key West:” Some 60 local children and adults and 15 professional dancers from around the world join together in 2022 to produce this historical recreation of Key West’s version of the Nutcracker ballet at the Tennessee Williams Theater.
Dec. 8, 11-13, 16-23, Conch Tour Train Holiday Sights and Festive Nights Tours: Multiple nightly tours depart from Key West High School and convey caroling passengers through streets and neighborhoods to revel in the illuminated city of Key West.
Dec. 8-23, Old Town Trolley Holiday Lights & Sights Tours: Multiple nightly tours begin at Mallory Square and convey caroling passengers through decorated streets and neighborhoods.
Friday, Dec. 9, Holiday Historic Inn Tours – Night 1, 6 to 8 p.m.: Visit and tour four decorated island locales: Key West Butterfly Conservatory, The Mermaid & the Alligator, Winslow’s Bungalows and Weatherstation Inn, and explore their architecture and history while enjoying sweet and savory holiday treats and libation samplings.
Friday, Dec. 9, 5 to 9 p.m., fifth annual Holiday Concert & Bazaar at Custom House Museum: This festive free party features Key West’s artisans, musicians and choirs, along with a holiday light show.
Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9 a.m. check-in), ninth annual Parade of Paws & Holiday Bazaar at Higgs Beach/Higgs Dog Park: Benefits the Florida Keys SPCA. Costumes encouraged.
Saturday, Dec 10, 8 p.m., Schooner Wharf annual Key West Lighted Boat Parade: A glittering parade of illuminated watercraft. Arrive at the Key West Bight Marina at the Historic Seaport early in order to stroll through the magical Key West Harbor Walk of Lights.
Saturday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 16, Visit Santa at the North Pole, Noon to 2 p.m.: Kids of all ages can visit with Santa at the Southernmost “North Pole,” conveniently located in the upstairs level of the historic Shops at Mallory Square, 291 Front St. Letter writing stations and a mailbox will be available for the younger set.
Friday, Dec. 16, Holiday Historic Inn Tours – Night 2, 6 to 8 p.m.: Visit and tour four decorated island locales: Hemingway’s Library @ Papa’s Pilar Distillery, The Marquesa Hotel, The Gardens Hotel and Island City House, and explore their architecture and history while enjoying sweet and savory holiday treats and libation samplings.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 7 a.m. check-in, 8 a.m. start time, 14th A Positive Step 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: Don your festive holiday jammies and join in the 14th A Positive Step 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate; first 100 registrants receive a free t-shirt.
Sunday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. 3 p.m., Holiday Classic Car Show: See classic cars from a variety of eras at the official show of the Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club, and choose a People’s Choice winner with your votes. Located at the Conch Republic Seafood Company parking lot at the corner of Greene and Elizabeth Streets. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter.
Sunday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m., City of Key West Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Bayview Park.
Sunday, Dec. 25, Holiday Jazz in the Gardens, 5 to 7 p.m.: The Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., welcomes holiday-goers to festive outdoor jazz in its garden, with a full cash bar on site and a 20% Christmas discount on bottled wine and bubbly.
Saturday, Dec. 31: – For your midnight toast, chose between an abundance of uniquely Key West New Year’s Eve Celebrations, including the Conch Shell Drop at Sloppy Joe’s Bar on Duval Street; the Red High Heel Drop with Sushi the Drag Queen at the Bourbon St. Pub; the Pirate Wench Drop at the Historic Seaport; and at the Ocean Key Resort, the Key Lime Wedge in a Margarita Glass drop, along with live music by Tony Baltimore’s Beatles tribute band.
For links and information, visit http://www.keywestholidayfest.com; for information contact the Lodging Association at 305-296-4959.