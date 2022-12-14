The Mermaid & the Alligator General Manager Diana Abella of Key West and Zoltan Pinter of Cudjoe Key snap a photo of a flat-out Santa snoozing in a hammock on the grounds of The Mermaid & The Alligator on Friday during night one of the annual Holiday Historic Inn Tours.
Key West Holiday Fest, the Southernmost City’s annual joyous celebration of the season, is underway.
Whether you delight in the fun and funky, the enchantingly elegant, or all the above, revelers of all ages can immerse in a solid month of tropical warmth infused holiday magic and merry-making. Here’s a sample:
Through New Year’s Eve: Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.
Through Christmas Eve: The MARC annual Christmas tree lot: Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, holiday accessories, ornaments and locally produced gifts. More than 1,500 trees travel from North Carolina to Key West and are available until they run out or Christmas Eve, whichever comes first. 1401 Seminary St. For information, call the MARC Plant Store at 305-296-9556.
Dec. 16-23, Conch Tour Train Holiday Sights and Festive Nights Tours: Multiple nightly tours depart from Key West High School and convey caroling passengers through streets and neighborhoods to revel in the illuminated city of Key West.
Friday, Dec. 16, Holiday Historic Inn Tours – Night 2, 6 to 8 p.m.: Visit and tour four decorated island locales: Hemingway’s Library @ Papa’s Pilar Distillery, The Marquesa Hotel, The Gardens Hotel and Island City House, and explore their architecture and history while enjoying sweet and savory holiday treats and libation samplings.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 7 a.m. check-in, 8 a.m. start time, 14th A Positive Step 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: Don your festive holiday jammies and join in the 14th A Positive Step 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate; first 100 registrants receive a free t-shirt.
Sunday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. 3 p.m., Holiday Classic Car Show: See classic cars from a variety of eras at the official show of the Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club, and choose a People’s Choice winner with your votes. Located at the Conch Republic Seafood Company parking lot at the corner of Greene and Elizabeth Streets. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter.
Sunday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m., City of Key West Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Bayview Park.
Through Dec. 23, Old Town Trolley Holiday Lights & Sights Tours: Multiple nightly tours begin at Mallory Square and convey caroling passengers through decorated streets and neighborhoods.
Sunday, Dec. 25, Holiday Jazz intheGardens, 5 to 7 p.m.: The Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., welcomes holiday-goers to festive outdoor jazz in its garden, with a full cash bar on site and a 20% Christmas discount on bottled wine and bubbly.
Saturday, Dec. 31: For your midnight toast, chose between an abundance of uniquely Key West New Year’s Eve Celebrations, including the Conch Shell Drop at Sloppy Joe’s Bar on Duval Street; the Red High Heel Drop with Sushi the Drag Queen at the Bourbon St. Pub; the Pirate Wench Drop at the Historic Seaport; and at the Ocean Key Resort, the Key Lime Wedge in a Margarita Glass drop, along with live music by Tony Baltimore’s Beatles tribute band.