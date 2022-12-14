Santa at Mermaid

The Mermaid & the Alligator General Manager Diana Abella of Key West and Zoltan Pinter of Cudjoe Key snap a photo of a flat-out Santa snoozing in a hammock on the grounds of The Mermaid & The Alligator on Friday during night one of the annual Holiday Historic Inn Tours.

 Photo by Carol Tedesco

Key West Holiday Fest, the Southernmost City’s annual joyous celebration of the season, is underway.

Whether you delight in the fun and funky, the enchantingly elegant, or all the above, revelers of all ages can immerse in a solid month of tropical warmth infused holiday magic and merry-making. Here’s a sample: