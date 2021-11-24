Key West Holiday Fest is ready to sparkle and shine in all its glory beginning with the official lighting of the Key West Harbor “Walk of Lights” at the Historic Seaport on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Music starts at 5 p.m. near the fishing buoy ball-themed Christmas tree at the corner of Greene and Elizabeth streets; the lights come on at 6 p.m. and festivities continue through Friday, Dec. 31, with highlights including:
Wednesday, Nov. 24, through New Year’s Eve, Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Green Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 24, Holiday Open House at the catamaran Argo Narvis, docked at the Historic Seaport, 5 to 8 p.m: Revelers of all ages and their pets are invited to stop by and enjoy snacks, libations, selfie pictures with “Santa Q-Mitch,” and a showing at dark of “It’s a Wonderful Life” projected onto the sails of the Argo Narvis.
Monday, Nov. 29, City of Key West Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m. at Bayview Park.
Tuesday, Nov. 30, Lighting of the Menorah, 5:30 p.m. at Bayview Park.
Friday, Nov. 26 through Christmas Eve, the MARC annual Christmas tree lot: Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, holiday accessories, ornaments, and wonderful locally produced gifts. More than 1500 trees are available until they run out or Christmas Eve, which ever comes first. 1401 Seminary St. For information, call the MARC Plant Store at 305-296-9556.
Wednesday, Dec. 1- 25, Historic Tours of America Holiday Lights & Sights Home Decorating Contest: Residents from Key West to Key Haven enter HTA’s competition for the most beautifully decorated house on the block, with public votes determining the winners. Cash prizes awarded for first, second, and third place.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 6 — 9:30 p.m.: 8th annual POSH (Paws Often Steal Hearts) fundraising event for the Florida Keys SPCA: A catered gala-style affair at the Audubon House & Tropical Gardens with live music, silent auction, raffle prizes, food and libations.
Thursday, Dec. 2 through the Holidays at Fort West Martello Tower: The Key West Garden Club, stewards of the Civil War-era property, deck out the fort and surrounding grounds and gardens with holiday decorations and lights. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., admission is free; donations cheerfully accepted. Much of the festive décor will be visible at nighttime for walking, biking and drive-by enjoyment.
Friday, Dec. 3, Pet Pictures with Santa, 6 to 8 p.m.: Pack up Fifi and Fido and delight in Pet Pictures with Santa at the Christmas tree at the foot of William Street at the Key West Bight Marina. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Keys.
Friday, Dec. 3, 4 to 8 p.m.: Wesley House Family Services BeLighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village at Coffee Butler Amphitheater: Celebrate the holidays in good cheer with a Belighted Bike Ride through the streets of Key West, preceded by a family friendly pre-party with Santa Claus, music, crafts, games, food trucks, goodies for the kids and a “Best Bike” contest. Admission fee includes Holiday Village and Bike Ride, and benefits Wesley House. Bike ride departs at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4, Key West Hometown Holiday Parade, 7 p.m.: Delighted spectators line the streets for the homegrown parade that kicks off at Bayview Park and travels along Truman Avenue and Duval Street with festooned floats and marching groups consisting of adults, children, and elves, along with assorted hoofed and whiskered friends.
Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, plus Sunday, Dec. 19 and Friday Dec. 24, Visit Santa at the North Pole, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m: Kids of all ages can visit with Santa at the Southernmost “North Pole,” conveniently located in the upstairs level of the historic Shops at Mallory Square, 291 Front St. Sit with Santa or have a socially distanced visit. Letter writing stations and a mailbox will be available for the younger set.
Sunday, Dec. 5, Holiday Classic Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: See classic cars from a variety of eras at the official show of the Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club, and chose a People’s Choice winner with your votes. Located at the Conch Republic Seafood Company parking lot at the corner of Greene and Elizabeth streets. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter.
Sunday, Dec. 5, Eaton Street Christmas Stroll, 4 p.m.: The family-friendly holiday event begins at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and continues to the Old Stone United Methodist Church, The Tropic Cinema for a classic Christmas short film, the Studios of Key West, Key West Theater and Williams Hall. Revels will include music performed by Keys Choral Arts, Mateo Jampol, and other local performers, with some sweet treats along the way. Admission is free, but tickets are required and are available at Key West Theater box office and secureboxoffice.com.
Friday, Dec. 10, Annual Holiday Concert & Bazaar at Custom House Museum, 5 to 9 p.m.: This free party features Key West artisans, musicians and choirs, along with a holiday light show.
Friday, Dec. 10, Holiday Historic Inn Tours – Night 1, 6 to 8 p.m. Explore some of the most romantically decorated locales on the island, including the Key West Butterfly Conservatory, the Gardens Hotel, Island City House, and Amsterdam’s Curry Mansion. Arrive at each property via free trolley or your own transportation and explore its unique architecture, history and holiday ambiance while tasting sweet and savory holiday treats and libation samplings.
Saturday, Dec. 11, Annual Parade of Paws & Holiday Bazaar at Higgs Dog Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9 a.m. check-in): Benefits the Florida Keys SPCA. Costumes encouraged!
Saturday, Dec. 11, Schooner Wharf 30th Annual Key West Lighted Boat Parade, 8 p.m.: A parade of illuminated watercraft. Arrive at the Key West Bight Marina at the Historic Seaport early in order to stroll through the magical Key West Harbor Walk of Lights with its array of shops, restaurants and watering holes, all decorated for the holidays.
Dec. 12-17, 20-23, and Dec 26: Conch Tour Train and Old Town Trolley’s Holiday Lights and Sights Tours: Twice nightly tours convey caroling passengers through streets and neighborhoods to view holiday lights of Key West.
Dec. 15-17, Sugar Rum Cherry: A Burlesque Nutcracker: A naughty but nice holiday 2-act reverie at Key West Theater that features a bevy of burlesque beauties who dance their way through the land of libations in an adult version of the holiday classic.
Friday, Dec. 17, Holiday Historic Inn Tours – Night 2, 6 to 8 p.m.: Explore decorated inns on the island, including The Mermaid & the Alligator, Winslow’s Bungalows, Wicker Guest House and the Weatherstation Inn.
Saturday, Dec. 18, A Positive Step 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: Don festive holiday jammies and join in the PJ Edition, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate; first 100 registrants receive a free t-shirt.
Friday, Dec. 24-26, Holiday Jazz in the Gardens, 5 to 7 p.m.: The Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., welcomes holiday-goers to outdoor jazz performances in its garden, with a full cash bar on site.
Saturday, Dec. 25, SV Argo Narvis Christmas Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Christmas morning brunch on board the catamaran sailing yacht will include fare from top Key West restaurants along with bottomless mimosas, premium wine and craft beers, eggnog, juices, coffee and award-winning Bloody Mary’s from the Saint Hotel. Limited to 24 passengers.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve: For a midnight toast, chose between an abundance of uniquely Key West New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the Conch Shell Drop at Sloppy Joe’s Bar on Duval Street and the world-famous Red High Heel Drop at the Bourbon St. Pub.
“Key West has its own beautiful and unique tropical holiday magic, with an abundance of festive activities taking place both in and out-of-doors, and most in easy walking and biking distance from one another,” commented Jodi Weinhofer, President of the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West. From lighted parades on land and sea, to enchanting inn tours, to holiday themed burlesque shows and New Year’s Eve extravaganzas, there’s something wonderful for all ages happening here.”
For links to all events, visit http://www.KeyWestHolidayFest.com. For information, call the Lodging Association at 305-296-4959.